Earn 1 Bitcoin by eating a hamburger at Burger King

Key facts: Burger King will give away Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin to everyone who spends more than $5 on its app.

Only members of the US Royal Perks Club can win crypto prizes.

During the first three weeks of November, fast food chain Burger King will give away prizes in the form of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to its customers. The goal of the project is to reward all customers who are affiliated with or willing to join your Royal Perks Club.

The a program let’s win Cryptocurrency Each time an application is submitted from Monday 1 November to Sunday 21 November. That is, it is possible to get prizes as many times as one wants during this time. The only requirement is that each purchase costs more than $5 and no more than one purchase can be made per person per day.

to participate, You need to register with the Royal Perks Club in the Burger King app. There, you can place an order at home or get a code to redeem the prize in person at one of its stores. Once the purchase is made, the company sends cryptocurrency as gifts, which can also be Bitcoin, ether x Dogecoin.

Burger King will provide full bitcoins to its customers

With each order, it will be possible to get a cryptocurrency, but not all people will get the same. Just 20 random participants have a chance to win full bitcoin Each, about $61,233, as revealed by CryptoNoticias Calculator.

Burger King estimates that 1 person out of every 100,000 participants will be able to earn 1 Bitcoin. In contrast, the company It will also offer prizes in two other low value cryptocurrencies so that no one is left without winning anything.

Specifically, 200 people will be able to earn Ether, which is equivalent to 4,289 USD now, and 2 million participants will receive Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that is worth very little compared to the others. It is currently priced in US dollars 0.27. Burger King asserts that the probability of winning Ether is 1 in 10,000 participants.

Total, Burger King will allocate more than $2.6 million to give away cryptocurrency to Royal Perks members residing in the United States. The prize will be deposited in exchange RobinHood, where it will be redeemable until December 17th. Although the possibility to participate ends earlier, on November 21 or until the end of Money bills.

Burger King will give away 20 BTC, 200 ETH and 2 million DOGE to Royal Perks members who place orders until 11/21. Source: burger king

This is not the first time that Burger King has implemented cryptocurrencies. As reported by CriptoNoticias, the company recently started accepting dogecoin payments in Brazil He showed an interest in doing the same with Bitcoin in Russia.