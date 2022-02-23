COVID-19 in Puerto Rico: Health reports 2 new deaths and 123 hospitalized

The Ministry of Health Today, Wednesday, I reported two new deaths from COVID-19A number that raised the total accumulated in this line to 4,088 since the start of the state of emergency until today.

according to him vital gate from dependency, No more than 10 deaths have been reported on the same day since February 10, when the report included 12 deaths.

So far this month, Health has reported 162 deaths from the virus. The island averages three deaths per day, based on a seven-day period.

The agency made it clear The deceased did not receive their booster dose of the virus vaccine.

“A third dose helps prevent severe consequences for immunocompromised people,” the agency said in a tweet on Twitter.

The average number of unvaccinated deaths per 100,000 – in a 30-day period – is 21; In the case of vaccination (in two doses) it is 9; And for those vaccinated with a booster dose it is 3.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

165 people’s deaths Not vaccinated It has a population of 635,269 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

people’s deaths It has a population of 635,269 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 165 people’s deaths to feed (partially without a booster dose) out of 1,506,290 (this population is constantly changing as people reach the time they are entitled to receive the booster medication).

people’s deaths (partially without a booster dose) out of 1,506,290 (this population is constantly changing as people reach the time they are entitled to receive the booster medication). 54 people’s deaths Vaccination with supportive medication out of 1052,135 people (this population number is constantly changing, depending on how many people receive this dose).

from somewhere else, The total number of patients hospitalized with the virus has risen to 123Six patients, less than yesterday. Of the 123 people who were hospitalized, 108 adults and 15 pediatric patients.

While, The positivity rate reported at 6:00 AM was 6.33%.one percentage point lower than yesterday.

The rest of the demographic and epidemiological data will be reported at noon.