Coronavirus and here again: Another strict lockdown will start in this country on October 21

According to Interfax, all stores will be closed during the lockdown except for those selling essential goods. Sports, entertainment and cultural events will be cancelled. Barbers, hairdressers, beauty salons and catering facilities will remain closed. A curfew will apply from 20:00 until 05:00 local time.

After the fall holidays, most schoolchildren will learn the distance. From November 1, only 1st to 3rd year students will have full-time teaching. The nursery school will be open to children whose parents cannot work from home.

Authorities will also limit collection

In addition, authorities will limit the group during the lockdown. The restrictions will also apply to the joint driving of people from different homes in one car. According to Interfax, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karić explained that a new lockdown is being implemented in Latvia due to the low vaccination coverage of the population.

“It may seem incomprehensible to many why we have a lockdown, but Denmark and Ireland do not… The reason is that vaccination (in our country) has not gone as it should,” The prime minister said, according to Interfax. Latvia ranks first in the world in terms of the increase in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The number of new cases increased by 49 percent last week, Interfax added.