Corona virus live news: The United Kingdom records 174 deaths; Colombia heads over 1 million cases | world News

18:24

The Metropolitan Police said it carried out 18 arrests in today’s downtown protest against the closure London, For crimes including violation of coronavirus regulations, assault on an emergency service worker, and violent chaos and because he is actually wanted.

The force said that three officers were lightly injured.

“The organizers did not take reasonable steps to keep the protesters safe, which subsequently canceled their risk assessment. At this point, officers took measures to disperse the crowds for the sake of public safety,” said Commander Ade Adilikan, gold leader at the Met protest.

“I am grateful that the vast majority of people listened to the officers and quickly left the area. Frustratingly, a small minority became obstructed, deliberately ignoring officers’ instructions and blocking Westminster Bridge. “