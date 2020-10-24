Corona virus live news: The United Kingdom records 174 deaths; Colombia heads over 1 million cases | world News

19:24

Health experts have warned that the United States is heading towards record numbers of new Coronavirus infections exceeding 100 thousand per day, just as a presidential campaign enters with the epidemic as its main problem enters its final week.

In another blow to Donald Trump’s hopes of preserving the White House, he rose The death toll in the United States Of Covid-19 will surpass 225,000 by early this week, leading to further scrutiny of the president’s repeated but clearly false claims that the crisisRound approximation“.

19:05

SpainOn Saturday, the government announced that the cabinet would meet on Sunday morning to discuss declaring a state of national emergency.

She said that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez “called for an exceptional ministerial meeting at ten in the morning to study the circumstances of a new state of emergency,” noting that such a proposal “was positively welcomed by most of the autonomous communities in Spain, who requested it.”

The meeting comes just days after Spain recorded more than a million cases of the virus, becoming the sixth country in the world to surpass this grim achievement and the first in the European Union.





18:32

Greece reported 935 new cases

Greece On Saturday, 935 new infections were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,992.

Five more deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll in the country to 564.

The previous highest increase in cases was on Thursday when 882 cases were reported.

New measures were announced on Thursday, including a curfew from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. in areas with high numbers of infections, which will go into effect tonight.

Face masks are now mandatory outside as well as indoors.

Updated





18:24

The Metropolitan Police said it carried out 18 arrests in today’s downtown protest against the closure London, For crimes including violation of coronavirus regulations, assault on an emergency service worker, and violent chaos and because he is actually wanted.

The force said that three officers were lightly injured.

“The organizers did not take reasonable steps to keep the protesters safe, which subsequently canceled their risk assessment. At this point, officers took measures to disperse the crowds for the sake of public safety,” said Commander Ade Adilikan, gold leader at the Met protest.

“I am grateful that the vast majority of people listened to the officers and quickly left the area. Frustratingly, a small minority became obstructed, deliberately ignoring officers’ instructions and blocking Westminster Bridge. “

Updated





18:18

Luxembourg recorded its highest daily rise with 862 cases

Corona Virus Cases rose from the record 862 in LuxembourgWhile three other deaths were reported.

The previous record daily increase in the number of cases was on Thursday, when 595 injuries were added to the number.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 13,713, while the death toll reaches 144.

This comes on the heels of Friday’s announcement of new measures to counter the resurgence of the virus, including a curfew between 11 and 6 pm.

Xavier Bethel
(Xavier_Bettel)

The # COVID19 The situation has worsened in recent days, and we must expect to prevent it from leading to an even more tragic situation. In general, 4 counts, wearing masks becomes mandatory if more than 4 people gather together and in the period of 11 to 6 hours a curfew applies. pic.twitter.com/f0zVeOZG2a


October 23, 2020

Updated





17:54

Austria There has been a record daily increase in cases of coronavirus infection, with 3,614 infections in the past 24 hours. It is a significant increase from the 2,671 announced on Friday.

Last Saturday, 1,747 cases were reported – also a record at the time.

Austria’s total confirmed cases increased to 79,770.

There are currently 25,825 active cases in the country, according to Metropole.

Martin Thor
(MartinThuer)

BMI has reported 3,614 new laboratory-confirmed infections in the past 24 hours. https://t.co/01j6FIGDKd


October 24, 2020

Updated





17:35

The Algerian president isolates himself after the symptoms appeared on the officials

Algeria The presidency said in a statement that President Abdel-Majid Tebboune entered quarantine on Saturday after symptoms of the Corona virus appeared on a number of senior officials.

Medical staff advised Tebboune, 74, to be isolated for five days.

Algeria has officially registered 55,630 cases of coronavirus infection and 1,897 deaths so far.

Abdel-Majeed Tebboune – Abdelmadjid Tebboune
(TebbouneAmadjid)

In compliance with the advice of the medical staff, I went into a voluntary quarantine after the high-profile tires of the Presidency of the Republic and the government were injured in Corona. I assure you, my sisters and brothers, that I am well and healthy, and that I continue my work from a distance until the end of the stone, beseeching the Almighty to heal all the injured and protect our beloved Algeria from all calamities.


October 24, 2020

Updated





17:12

New coronavirus measures were announced in Brussels.

From October 26, masks will be mandatory across the country, while cultural venues (museums and galleries) and sports facilities will be closed.

Other measures include closing stores at 8 PM, and takeaways running until 10 PM.

Rudi Fairfort
(rudivervoort)

# COVID19 : Additional measures for #Brussels From Monday October 26. ⤵

More information about https://t.co/36QfZ7ba7P pic.twitter.com/9Hf5ubqjPk


October 24, 2020





17:01

Italy reports 19,644 cases recorded daily

Italy It reported a new daily record of 19,644 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday as the government considers additional measures to curb the increase in cases.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he wants to avoid a nationwide lockdown like the one during the spring. And several areas imposed curfews during the night.

This comes in the wake of clashes between demonstrators and police in Naples late on Friday night after a night curfew was imposed in the Campania region.

Updated





16:53

An anti-lockdown rally was arrested at London After a group of protesters decided not to disperse and instead marched from Trafalgar Square to Westminster Bridge.

Police blocked the protesters’ road at the northern end of the bridge, leading to clashes as some tried to continue the march and calls rose from some to speed up the police ranks.

Damian Gayle
(damiengayle)

Things heat up in # Abnormal After some protesters decided not to disperse and march to Westminster Bridge pic.twitter.com/CYTLmCi3yT


October 24, 2020

The Guardian saw the police make at least three arrests.

A group of protesters tried to organize a protest on the bridge. They were forced south by a line of police.

Updated





16:46

Damian Gayle With a video clip from London’s anti-lockdown protest, for which a dispersal order was issued:

Damian Gayle
(damiengayle)

Things heat up in # Abnormal After some protesters decided not to disperse and march to Westminster Bridge pic.twitter.com/CYTLmCi3yT


October 24, 2020

Jason Rodrigues It also states that at least one was “arrested” by Westminster Bridge:

Jason Rodrigues
(RodriguesJasonL)

At least one arrest and many quarrels on Westminster Bridge. Now a confrontation between the remaining protesters and the police. The demonstrations have so far been largely peaceful pic.twitter.com/rY7Qi0u2Lo


October 24, 2020

Updated





16:43

The United Kingdom reported 23,012 new cases and 174 deaths

23,012 laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the United States United kingdomAccording to government data. This compared to 20,530 new cases registered on Friday.

A total of 854,010 people have tested positive.

A further 174 deaths were reported within 28 days of the positive test on Saturday, bringing the total to 44,571. There were 224 deaths on Friday.

Updated

