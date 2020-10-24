Corona virus live news: The United Kingdom records 174 deaths; Colombia heads over 1 million cases | world News
Greece reported 935 new cases
The Metropolitan Police said it carried out 18 arrests in today’s downtown protest against the closure London, For crimes including violation of coronavirus regulations, assault on an emergency service worker, and violent chaos and because he is actually wanted.
The force said that three officers were lightly injured.
“The organizers did not take reasonable steps to keep the protesters safe, which subsequently canceled their risk assessment. At this point, officers took measures to disperse the crowds for the sake of public safety,” said Commander Ade Adilikan, gold leader at the Met protest.
“I am grateful that the vast majority of people listened to the officers and quickly left the area. Frustratingly, a small minority became obstructed, deliberately ignoring officers’ instructions and blocking Westminster Bridge. “
Luxembourg recorded its highest daily rise with 862 cases
The Algerian president isolates himself after the symptoms appeared on the officials
Italy reports 19,644 cases recorded daily
An anti-lockdown rally was arrested at London After a group of protesters decided not to disperse and instead marched from Trafalgar Square to Westminster Bridge.
Police blocked the protesters’ road at the northern end of the bridge, leading to clashes as some tried to continue the march and calls rose from some to speed up the police ranks.
The Guardian saw the police make at least three arrests.
A group of protesters tried to organize a protest on the bridge. They were forced south by a line of police.
The United Kingdom reported 23,012 new cases and 174 deaths
