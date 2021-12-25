Detecting the culprit that is making the iPhone slow is a very familiar app

Every iPhone comes pre-installed with a series of default Apple apps for users. However, not every default iOS app provides a good experience when using it.

He follows have foundHowever, some apps can slow down your iPhone and make it less efficient.

Apple’s default mail app is said to be able to slow down users’ iPhones and make them less efficient

Specifically, Jonathan Tian, ​​co-founder of Mobitrix, a provider of smartphone solutions in the United States for data transfer, iOS errors, etc., said that it is a default application for An apple can make Iphone slow is the mail.

“Default apps like the Mail app are constantly running in the background to update and send notifications as soon as new messages arrive.Tian explained.One way to prevent apps from slowing down your phone is to reduce the number of times apps refresh and disable background app refresh.“

According to Tian, ​​users can replace the Mail app with other third-party apps with similar features like Outlook, etc. to solve the problem.

When your device is constantly running in the background to update, it not only drains your phone battery but also affects the speed of your device.

Alternatively, you can also follow some of the Tian steps listed below to solve the problem if Mail is the app you are familiar with:

1. Delete unwanted emails.

2. Go to Outbox to find and delete undelivered emails.

3. Use only one email account for Inbox.

4. Reset network settings and restart the Mail app.

5. Change the new fetch settings for the Mail app.

Replacing the default app with a better app can increase the productivity of your device

have found Therefore, users should not mistake the manufacturer’s default app as the best for the phone. Replacing the default app with another, or changing some of your habits when using an app, can keep your device running more efficiently.