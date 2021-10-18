World Cup qualifiers: The competition between Al-Ittihad women has opened

Ittihad women beat Bulgaria 7-0 in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Robert Michael / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa Photo: dpa





Long after the final whistle, some national players took an extra rotation. With the 7-0 win over Bulgaria, the start of the DFB Women’s World Cup qualifiers was a success. But in the coming weeks, it’s not just about a ticket to Australia and New Zealand.

Cottbus – She emphasized how seriously national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg takes the fight for the women’s national team, not just with words.

The only side to reveal 7-0 at the start of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers against the long-exhausted Bulgarians was considered a mandatory assignment when the 53-year-old verbally signaled the way for the coming weeks and months – and substitutes for an extra bout after sending the final whistle to a sunken venue. in the rain.

“We still have at least six players, maybe even seven players who have the same chance of joining this team as those who were here now,” Vos-Tecklenburg said after the Cottbus game in Cottbus.

Competition in progress

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the German Football Association’s women’s selection faces the odd situation of having just started World Cup qualifiers for Australia and New Zealand in 2023, but these matches are preparations and whistleblowers for the European Championship in England. Which was moved to 2022. Now it is not only about the place of the team in the World Cup, but also and first of all about the place of the players in the European Championship.







“The competition continues,” said former national player Nia Konzer. While she was analyzing the game as an ARD microphone expert, some players were still playing a session at the Friendship Playground. The ones that are not used at all or only for a short time. Including established forces such as Melanie Leopolds of Chelsea FC.

Now against Serbia

They ran, dribble, juggled, and may even get a chance to test in Tuesday’s Group B game (4pm/ZDF). Serbs are a different standard than in Bulgaria. On the day Bayern Munich beat Bochum 7-0 in the men’s Bundesliga, three of the German women’s champions from Munich scored six of the seven goals. Lea Schuller (21/72 minute), Lina Magul (24/33) and Linda Dahlmann (67/82) scored a double, and the other goal was scored by Tapia Wassmuth (76) from Wolfsburg in FL.

Schuller took his chance from the start, and Dallmann and Fasmuth were substituted – a nod to the team’s depth and alternatives Voss-Tecklenburg possessed. The national player said 125 times, but emphasized unequivocally: “It’s good that we’re not talking about 20 or 22 players, but at least 30. It’s good for us as a coaching team, it’s good for Germany.” The individual player may not perform well because it can lead to difficult decisions being made afterwards and decisions that harm us as well.”

Because after the quarter-finals at the 2019 World Cup, stopping in 2020, and not participating in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, Voss-Tecklenburg and her team are primarily pursuing one overarching goal: to once again be title contenders in the DFB championship. tournaments. It’s not just sports standards that matter to them. Vos-Tecklenburg emphasized that there are “many other things that add value to the team”. The battle for positions in the team promises to be exciting.

