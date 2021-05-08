Concern about the Indian alternative is growing in the UK

The World Health Organization has already warned that the latter mutation, in addition to its high transmissibility, is associated with a decrease in neutralization by some monoclonal antibody therapies, EFE / Javier Etxezarreta / Archive.



He said it beforehand Prime Minister Boris Johnson The outbreak of the Indian type of Coronavirus must be handled carefully by the British government . The statement is made just like Public Health England He said One copy was uploaded to the “Variant of Business.”N “. B.1.617.2 appears to be spreading more quickly thanTwo other subspecies identified from the Indian variant.

Scientists think it is transmissible at least as much as the variable that was first discovered in Kent last year. Boris Johnson said the government should be thinking “very carefully” about the public health response. “ Obviously, we do a lot of it, to ensure that when we find Indian-type buds, we do augmentation tests, and do door-to-door testing. “, He said.

Viruses are known to mutate all the time, making different copies of themselves. Most of these mutations are insignificant, and some can make the virus less dangerous, but others can make it more contagious and thus more difficult to vaccinate.

The original Indian variant, officially known as B.1.617, was first discovered in October. This version has now been re-profiled into three different subtypes, all with slightly different gene mutations. The UK has seen a spike in one species in particular, known as B.1.617.2, which now makes up the majority of cases of Indian variants and appears to be growing faster than the other versions.

“This variable is B.1.617 and it shares mutations with one from the UK and the other from California. The World Health Organization has already warned that the latter mutation, in addition to its high transmissibility, It is associated with decreased neutralization by some monoclonal antibody treatments. A decrease in post-vaccination serum neutralization in the United States Explanation L. Infobae Myrna Biglion is a CONICET researcher at the Institute for Biomedical Research in Retroviruses and AIDS (INBIRS), based on the University of Buenos Aires and CONICET, and a member physician of the Argentine Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (AAAeIC).

Singapore’s variants B 1,617.1 years b 1,617.2, Calls Double variable Soon, it became mainstream. In the United Kingdom, it appears to replace other variables. ”The expert said,“ If it has the potential to generate new waves of infection, we must be vigilant before entering our country. ”

There are those who say that since there is now evidence that this variant is more contagious and that cases have increased rapidly in the UK, this marks the beginning of the emergence of this Indian variant. But there are some good reasons to think if this is really the case. EFE / Raúl Martínez / Archivo



Figures from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, which tests positive smears for various variants, showed clusters of B.1.617.2 in places like Leicester, Bolton, Nottingham and Blackburn in the week through April 24. Cases have been on the rise: they rose from 202 to 520 in the last week, with the majority detected in London and northwest England. Almost half of them were related to travel or contact with a traveler, but there have been examples of community transmission related to work and religious gatherings.

All current vaccines are known to provide some degree of protection against the variants, but they can never stop all infections, especially between people at risk or the elderly. . There are those who say that since there is now evidence that this variant is more contagious and that cases have increased rapidly in the UK, this marks the beginning of the emergence of this Indian variant. But there are some good reasons to think if this is really the case. The rapid increase in cases is linked to an increase in international travel from India before the country was included in the Red List.

From Public Health England, there are those who contend that the increase may come to an endn, which means that it may reflect that increase in travel rather than a large extension of society. Meanwhile, vaccines appear to also work against this variant like the prevalent virus circulating in the UK, plus there are still significant restrictions on social distancing that should help limit the spread. Lots of tests and contact tracing are being done in different regions, and some surge tests are expected to be announced at a later time in the areas of greatest concern.

As a procedure, all people who live in specific postcodes will be required to have a PCR test, even if they are not showing symptoms. Improved testing is already rolling out in parts of Bolton, which saw an increase in B.1.617.2 cases in the past week. “The way to limit the spread of all variants is the same, and while we all have more freedom, the virus is still with us,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, Director of the Covid-19 Strategic Response in Public Health. England portfolio. About the new variables, he added: “We are closely monitoring all these variables and have taken a decision to classify them as a variable of concern because the evidence indicates that they are more transmissible.”

Laboratory work is needed to sequence individual Covid tests and identify specific variants, which means the latest numbers will likely represent the situation from about a week ago. “The problem of the epidemic is global and we already know that what is happening in one country on another continent does not exempt us from being directly affected. Determining the genome sequence of the virus is essential and achieving equal access to vaccines. “

Way of changing

Variant B.1.617 was first detected in India in October 2020, but the fact that it was first described in this country does not mean that this is its origin. So far, it has already been detected in 21 countries BANGALORE (India) EFE / EPA / JAGADEESH NV



alternative B.1.617 was first detected in India in October 2020, But describing it for the first time in that country does not mean that this is its origin. So far, it has already been discovered in 21 countries. It is indexed, nowadays search variables.

It has 13 amino acid mutations. It has been described as a “double mutant.” To denote two specific mutations in protein S (E484Q and L452R), but it is a term that should be avoided because it contains many mutations.

Of all the mutations, the troubling ones are the situations 484, 452, and 681 of the S.. The first two are located near the receptor binding site (RBD), while the third is located near the site of furin cleavage of the protein. That is why it is thought that it can affect the interaction of the virus with the cell.

The most recent sequence data shows this There are actually three strains of this variant, called B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B., With slight differences and different geographical distribution.

In March, the Indian Ministry of Health published a report stating that this is an alternative B.1.617 was prevalent in India, Are already present in 60% of isolates. At the same time, we are seeing a significant increase in cases in that country.

