Rachel Maddow returns romantically after partner’s battle with COVID: ‘Don’t get this thing’

MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow Magnolia Pictures / Everett Group





Los Angeles – Rachel Madhu on Thursday returned to her MSNBC show, saying her partner’s match with COVID-19 was so dangerous that they thought it might kill her.

Madhu has been off broadcasting for nearly two weeks since revealing that she had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Madhu did not reveal her identity at the time, but said Thursday evening that she was her partner, Susan Mykola.