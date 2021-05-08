Early in the morning the finals in New Zealand and Australia

Super Rugby will be ending this morning in our country.

In the second edition of Aotearoa (New Zealand), the Grand Final will be moved by Crusaders and Chiefs, starting at 4.05, a match that can be seen on ESPN 3.

It will be held at the Orangethori Stadium in Christchurch.

The Crusaders, the 2020 champion and first place in the regular stage, arrive as a favorite despite losing the last game to their rivals 26-25, in Hamilton on April 17th. This was in revenge for the victory that the Red Series had achieved in Christchurch for the third time (39-17).

The hero will be with George Bauer, Cody Taylor, Michael Alatua; Scott Barrett and Sam Whitlock (Captain); Ethan Blackadir Sioni Taletoy, Colin Grace; Mitchell Drummond and Richie Muonga; George Bridge, David Haveli, Lester Vinanuco, Sevu Reese; Will Jordan.

Chiefs va con Aidan Ross, Samisoni Thaukei’aho, Angus Ta’avao; Tobu Faye and Mitchell Brown; Pita Juice Swakula, Lachlan Pusher, Luc Jacobson; Brad Weber (Capitan) and Brian Gatland; Iten Nanai Seturo, Alex Nankeville, Anton Lennert Brown, Jonah Lowe; Damian MacKenzie.

Same from 2020

The early hours of Saturday will attend the Super Rugby Australia Grand Final in the second shift on ESPN 3.

He will be encouraged by the 2020 finalists, when the Brumbies Reds capped a 28-23 win.

In this case, they will both be playing at Suncorp in Brisbane, starting at 6.45.

Brumby was unable to qualify directly and won the final key after beating Western Power (9-21) in the semi-finals. Only the only team that can beat the Reds is in the qualifying rounds (30-27).

The Reds have joined Feao Fotuaika, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Taniela Tupou. Ryan Smith and Luhan Salakaya-Lotto; Angus Scott Young, Fraser McCritt, Harry Wilson; Tate McDermott and James O’Connor; Jock Campbell, Hamish Stewart, Joshua Flock, Jordan Pattaya; Bryce Hegarty.

El XV inicial de Brumbies será con Scott Sio, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa; Darcy Swain and Kaderine Neville; Nick Frost, Rory Scott, Rob Vallettini; Nic White y Noah Lolesio; Tom Wright, Ira Simon, Lynn Ekitao, Andy Muirhead; Tom Banks.