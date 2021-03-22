Dominicans are proud to face the United States

Alberto Avalos

Guadalajara / 21.03.2021 20:02:53

Given the Dominican Republic’s commitments to Qatar in FIFA history, coach Jack Bassi could not be on the bench in the victory over the United States on the second date of the tournament. Olympiad.

And while it wasn’t the expected debut, his assistant, 25-year-old Jonathan Himalfarb, didHe claimed to be proud of the Caribbean’s resistance against the Star and Stripes squadThe same thing they couldn’t keep for 90 minutes.

“I’m happy because it was my first official appearance at a young age. I was hoping to have a better result, but this is how football is and definitely happier things will come in the future. If you look at our squad, six players are 20 years old or younger, maybe that’s a lack of experience, and we mentally can do better.But I’m proud that I think the future is promising for the Dominican Republic, “he explained.

Franco said in his words that they would try to suggest the most dangerous match possible against Costa Rica, as he is aware that they have reached the last day of the regular stage without options to advance.

“We have to restore the pace and find new goals because we are practically excluded, and the possibility is very low,” he said.

SRN