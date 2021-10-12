With the hoisting of the national flag at the Foro Libertador memorial complex of the National Pantheon in Caracas, the Caracas Indigenous Resistance Day celebrations begin

Caracas, Venezuela. – With the hoisting of the national flag at the Foro Libertador memorial complex of the National Pantheon in Caracas, the celebrations of the Day of Resistance of the Indigenous Peoples of Caracas began.

Sectoral Vice President for Citizens Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, said that after 529 years they have ratified they are free and irrevocably independent and reject illegal coercive measures.

In his speech, he emphasized that the Bolivarian nation bases its moral heritage and values ​​of justice, freedom and peace on the libertador doctrine.

He added that this day is not to celebrate the conquest or occupation or holiday of the Spaniards or to commemorate Spain at that time and its kingdom, but to remember the indigenous peoples exterminated by the colonizers.