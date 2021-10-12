Security in your PC: What to do in Windows 10, Windiws 11?

# Kolkata: At long last, Windows 11 has been launched in India. If Windows 11 with the latest operating system version supports the high-end operating system on your computer, then you need to download it. Keeping your system locked (your computer’s security) is a very important task. To keep your computer and all information safe, you need to keep your computer locked down. Nowadays, the importance of working from home has increased. Locks are the most important thing to keep the office essential information secure on your computer. Windows 11 has this feature. It is possible to lock your computer automatically.

Windows 11 has an advanced feature called Dynamic Lock to lock your PC. This feature is also available in Windows 10. The computer can be locked with a Bluetooth device that is paired with the dynamic lock feature. If your PC is a recent device, it can be paired with a Windows 11 PC. Only locking is possible with this feature. It cannot be opened. But it won’t work in their homes or in small office space. Because the minimum bluetooth range is 5 to 10 meters.

How to lock Windows 11 and Windows 10 –

This is easily done in both Windows 11 and Windows 10. First, you have to open the search bar and see the dynamic lock option.

Clicking on the dynamic lock option will open the setting menu where there is a security check option.

Then click on the Bluetooth device in the Dynamic Lock section.

Next, you should pair your computer with a laptop. In this case, it is possible to pair with any other Windows computer by turning on the Bluetooth setting on your mobile phone.

Once your Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs are paired with your phone, you’ll need to switch back to this dynamic lock option.

Then click on that box and check the option to allow Windows to automatically lock your device when you’re away.