Cobra Kai 3, on Netflix streaming from today

Cobra Kai 3 episodes will be available on Netflix beginning January 1, 2021: Are you ready to plunge into the new adventures of the beloved TV series?

Cobra Cai 3 Today arrives at flow for him Netflix To launch the 2021 Catalog: From the first photos shown to us in the various weeks, it appears that the two former Karate Kid rivals are ready to join forces to help the youth, including hospital rehabilitation, training and life lessons.

The Cobra Kai series, already renewed for a fourth season, is envisioned as a sequel to Karate Kid – To Win Tomorrow and brings back Johnny Lawrence, the character played by actor William Zabka and rival Daniel Larsow, the role assigned to Bralph Machio, now a car salesman who made his own life And in his work. The two find themselves competing again while teaching the art of karate to a new generation.

Cobra Kai 3: A scene from the third season of the series

Among the various rumors about the new episodes, the one that fans have talked about the most has to do with the possibility of Mr. Miyagi’s “resurrection”: Will Kumiko be able to give these feelings to fans? Cobra Kai also stars Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser and Guest Star Ed Asner.