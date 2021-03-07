Chumel Torres attacked Jess Ramírez Cuevas for the fence installed in the National Palace

March 9, 2017 photo of Mexican Chomel Torres during an interview with Evie in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / Alex Cruz / Archive



Through his official account on Twitter, Chaumel attacked Jesus Ramirez CuevasGeneral Coordinator of Social Communication at the Presidency of the Republic who Certain that The fences installed around the perimeter of the National Palace are “for protection, not for suppression.”

President_lopezobrador gives guarantees to 8M demonstrations. The siege of the National Palace is a protection, not a suppression. To take care of the heritage of all Mexicans and to avoid confrontation. It is a wall of peace that guarantees freedom and protects against provocations. “

On the other hand , Chomel Torres He responded to the statement made by Cuevas through the same social network.

Said the comedian, who has been mocked since March 5 Reservation of the National Palace Before the demonstration next Monday on the occasion International Women’s Day.

Chumel Torres attacked Jess Ramírez Cuevas, General Coordinator for Social Communications in the Presidency of the Republic (Photo: Twitter / ChumelTorres)

Likewise, Head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sanchez Cordero, And he confirmed it, like Ramirez Cuevas The fences have been erected in the Historic Center of Mexico City (CDMX) to “protect the same women” who will announce the march on March 8th.

However, many feminist groups, journalists, civil servants, activists, civil society organizations and internet users have expressed their dissatisfaction through Twitter over the decision of the National Executive. Building fences as a “protection” measure for monuments and other historic buildings.

This Saturday the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) He presented a statement regarding the pictures and banners derived from the reservation and emphasized the right of women to protest, express themselves and demonstrate, “but there is a lot of provocation.”

As mentioned by Jess Ramírez Cuevas, the President of Mexico emphasized that installing the fences outside the National Palace is for protection, not suppression (Photo: Presidency of Mexico)

“Do not be confused, this is not fearAll humans are afraid, all of us, but fear of cowardice is different. I may be afraid, but I am not a coward. So this is not the reason why they erected these walls to protect the palace. Because there is no provocationAMLO, after statements like those made by a journalist Lydia CachoWhere he asserted that no president was afraid of Mexican women and defending their human rights.

Chomel Torres He also responded to the explanation provided by the President of the Republic and criticized, through his official account on Twitter, again the approval of the nomination of the President of the Republic. Felix Salgado Macedonio, accused of sexually assaulting at least five women.

The YouTuber has consistently criticized the federal government’s actions in the case of candidate Felix Salgado Macedonio (Photo: Twitter / @ChumelTorres)

“If I were scared, I would have taken Macedonio away. Torres commented after retweeting an image alluding to Fences erected outside the National PalaceHe is the candidate for Governor of Guerrero, who started his campaign on 6 March wearing bull boots and set aside the accusations against him.

The YouTuber has consistently criticized the federal government’s actions With the case of candidate Felix Salgado Macedonio, he repeatedly expressed his opinion on social networks and described his statements as “disgusting” AMLO In defense of your candidacy. He also has irony, on more than one occasion, the way the CEO has expressed himself about the digital campaigns that women are doing and that They urged the president to “break the agreement.”

