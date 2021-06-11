Chubb launches Internet of Things (IoT) service in Colombia

Chubb said the tool enables risk management for insured companies through integrated monitoring of their critical systems.

This technology makes it easier for insured companies to monitor their operations in real time and anticipate dealing with situations that may affect their safety and operational continuity. see more in companies.

Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and liability insurance company, has been through a beta test with one of its healthcare clients, Launched in New Colombia Internet of things service (The Internet of things).

It is about applying technological innovation tools to manage risks that allow insured companies an integrated monitoring of their vital systems, in real time, promoting a culture of prevention and anticipating events that may affect their operational continuity. From anywhere and at any time via a laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the customer can act and take appropriate treatment and improvement actions.

“With the IoT service, it is possible to monitor critical variables for customers and reduce costs due to unmonitored alerts. Its benefits are reflected in continuous improvement of processes, mitigation of risks and improvement in control of day-to-day operations,” said Manuel Obregón, President of Chubb Seguros Colombia.

Currently, according to a survey conducted by Accenture, worldwide, 39% of large insurance companies are already working on IoT related products and services 44% believe that this business sector will become increasingly important, considering that by 2025 there will be more than 50 billion connected devices in the world.

Chubb IoT is developed by installing devices that allow operational and/or security-related data to be captured and by setting alert parameters, in real time, it allows policyholders to be notified of situations that require intervention at different levels. .

“The Internet of Things has the particularity of providing great flexibility, because it allows data to be collected from equipment, such as fluids or levels, that is monitored directly from the device or the installation of relatively simple monitoring accessories. This allows, in real time, to issue alerts or alarms that lead to actions immediate adverse event avoidance or minimization,” said Hernan Cantelo, Director of Risk Engineering, P&C, at Chubb’s Latin America. “In addition, the information that is properly collected and organized, allows the client to make risk management decisions, and promotes a culture of prevention,” he added.

At CHEP, this service is always coordinated by experienced risk engineersWho can recommend a business plan based on the specific characteristics of each company and its facilities. Camilo Perdomo, risk engineer for Chubb Colombia P&C.

“It is a service tailored to our clients that includes the importance of their operations and increases the reliability of their means of protection. On the other hand, it allows assessment of decision-making trends based on design, installation, configuration, documentation and support with the insured.

This project was developed by CHEP’s Risk Engineering District, which has a team of dedicated professionals who provide constant advice to the insured, assessing the needs of all types of businesses. Turn your risk management efforts into savings and tangible policy benefits.

“At Chubb, technological innovations are at the service of our clients. We seek to develop a long-term relationship as strategic allies that provide added value throughout all phases and processes of risk management.”

