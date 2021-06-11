Irresistible app – Brisbane takes center stage for 2032 Summer Games – Sports
Irresistible app – Brisbane takes center stage for 2032 Summer Games – Sports – SRF
The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee proposes that Brisbane host the 2032 Olympics.
The Olympic kiss on the hand could come in 2032
Brisbane city in Australia.
imago صور pictures
Officials made the preselection on the basis of a report from the “Future Hostess Committee,” which was created as part of the changing application process. The sport-loving nation of Australia, 84 per cent existing facilities and sustainability are listed as pluses.
According to IOC President Thomas Bach, Brisbane’s request was “irresistible”. The committee is still in discussion with all applicants. “The advantage of the new approach is that we now have a group of interested candidates for the games in 2036 and 2040,” the German said.
2024 in Paris
For the first time, the IOC had a committee that prioritizes an applicant. In February, Queensland was selected as a preferred region and Australians were given preference over Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr region, Qatar, Budapest, Madrid, Jakarta and the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Chongqing.
The 2024 Summer Games will be held in Paris, and after 4 years the role of Los Angeles will take place.
