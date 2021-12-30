China’s complaint to the United Nations against Elon Musk’s satellites for the risk of “collision”

Drafting

December 29, 2021 1 hour update

China brought Musk to the United Nations.

The Asian country submitted a complaint to the United Nations after its space station, according to it, was forced to avoid two collisions with it. Satellite launched Starlink project by billionaire Elon Musk.

This year, the Chinese station had two “close encounters” with satellites from Starlink, an Internet provider operated by SpaceX, also owned by Musk.

The incidents reported by Beijing to the United Nations space agency have not been independently verified.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

However, in an interview with Financial Times Published Wednesday, Musk said that space “huge“There is room for billions of satellites, not to mention the dispute with China in particular.

The event took place on July 1 and October 21, according to documents Beijing submitted to the United Nations.

“For security reasons, the Chinese space station has implemented preventive control To avoid collisionsBeijing said in the complaint.

Once the incident was known, Musk, Starlink and the United States received numerous criticisms on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Starlink’s risks are gradually being revealed. Everyone will pay for their economic activities,” one user said.

China has also accused the United States of endangering astronauts by ignoring Outer Space Treaty obligations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China asks the United States to act responsibly.

Scientists have expressed concern about the risks of collision in space and called on world governments to share information about the 30,000 satellites and other space debris estimated to orbit the Earth.

SpaceX has already launched nearly 1,900 satellites as part of So red starlink To provide low-cost internet and plans to put thousands more into orbit.

Last month, NASA postponed a spacewalk from the International Space Station at the last minute due to the risk of collision with space debris.