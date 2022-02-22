UK announces emergency meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis

The UK’s chief diplomat, Liz Truss, said that the British state will activate new sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday, “In response to his violation of international law and his assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

Soon after, a statement from Boris Johnson’s office announced that it would apply “substantial” new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister will chair a meeting (crisis) Cobra 06:30 on Tuesday morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and coordinate the UK’s responseIncluding a major sanctions package that will be presented immediately.”

Cobra Refers to the British Cabinet’s Emergency Committee.

A moment before this announcement, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Monday denounced Russia’s recognition of the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions as a “flagrant violation of sovereignty”. He announced “important sanctions” against Moscow.

It is clearly inconsistent with international law. “It is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, it is a rejection of the Minsk agreements,” Johnson said at a press conference, describing it as a “bad omen” for the situation in Ukraine.

Johnson sees “indications that things are going wrong in Ukraine” and has specified that he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tonight.

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to the border of Ukraine for two weeks Which, according to Western countries, is ready to invade the neighbor.

Recognizing the independence of the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine opens the way for a Russian military deployment at its request.

On Monday, February 21, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will formally recognize the independence of the pro-Russian separatist territories located in eastern Ukraine.

“A decree will be signed soon to this effect,” the president’s advisers said.who also indicated that he had already informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and the head of the German government, Olaf Schulz, the mediators in this conflict, of the decision.

Ukraine has never had a consistent tradition of being an independent country. In addition, he decided not to cooperate with us and to take advantage of our wealth ”, mentioned in the beginning.

Then Putin added: They stole our gas and used the pretext of dialogue with Moscow to get all the benefits from the West. Modern Ukraine was created by Russia.

Likewise, President Putin used this moment to assert that Ukraine was an invention of the former Soviet Union. He also accused the authorities of that country of developing its own nuclear weapons.

“You don’t like communism? It looks good to us. We are ready to show you what it means to abolish the true union of Ukraine.” The president indicated in the middle of his speech.

The decision of the Russian head of state responds to the request made by the leaders of these two industrial regions opposed to Kiev: the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushlin and Leonid Bashnik, from the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded on Twitter to these statements, announcing the imminent convening of the National Defense and Security Council. In addition, he indicated that he discussed the matter with US President Joe Biden.

With information from Agence France-Presse.