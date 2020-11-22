Drew Press is reported to have more rib fractures than the original test showed, and doctors say encouraged by progress

Derek Hingle – USA Sports Today



Drew Press is set to miss consecutive matches for the second straight season after being placed in injured reserves by the New Orleans Saints Friday. Whether he missed a minimum of three matches will be determined by the severity of his rib injuries, which turned out to be far more fractured bones than initial tests showed.

Brees has 11 broken sides instead of the five broken edges shown in Test 1, eight on the left side and three on the right, According to Ed Werner of ESPN. Most people have 24, 12 on each side of the body. Brees also has a collapsed lung, but he says doctors have encouraged his progress in lung function over the past few days.

The Saints midfielder thinks the rib injuries on his left side occurred in Week 9 of losing the New Orleans Saints, while the right-sided injuries occurred in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49th team – when Saints coach Sean Payton told he couldn’t go with the injury . Brees believes he can be ready to play as soon as he qualifies to return from injured reserve – which will be Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“His knowledge of what we’re doing offensively (and) his experience – is invaluable,” Payton said of Brace Friday. “He has great eyes and good insight. Obviously he’s like having another coach. And last year when this happened, that wasn’t the case because he was doing some checks. So I think maybe it was the second week that he joined us, but yeah, that’s a big problem.” “.

New Orleans chose to start Tysom Hill over James Winston in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hill has only thrown 18 assists in his NFL career.