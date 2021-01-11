Che Tempo Che Fa, episode preview January 10, 2021

Come after the Christmas holidays what’s the weather like, The talk show hosted by Fabio Fazio on Rai 3, the network he returned to after three seasons, which brought him first on Rai 1 and then last year on Rai 2.

Tonight Fabio Fazio will propose a rich guest portico to his fans, where The political scene will have a wide area. In fact, they are both Minister of Health Roberto SperanzaWith whom we will inevitably talk about the current health situation and the new measures that the government will take in the coming days to confront the wave of the pandemic, both of them New Lombardy Care Adviser Letizia Moratti, Who would also have the vice president role on the council chaired by Attilio Fontana.

Moratti, who joined the Lombard junta in recent days, brings together the legacy of Giulio Gallera, one of the politicians most in the spotlight in recent months and especially during the first wave, when Lombardy was one of the most successful. So it will almost certainly be questions about his predecessor and what Moratti herself has to face in the coming months.

a what’s the weather like Tonight we will direct it Look outside, tooAl-Rai correspondent will talk about what happened on Wednesday in Washington Antonio de Bella, Which will be accompanied by a comment by Giovanni Pottery – She is also a reporter for Ray Years from the United States.

There will also be room for Contact London correspondent Marco FarfellowWe’ll talk to them about the real emergency these days in the UK, which has actually led to tighter measures, with the start of a strict lockdown. This news page will also fit Roberto Burioni, Director a sheet Claudio Serasa And the reporter In prospecting.

There will also be entertaining participation in interviews with the office of Fabio Fazio: they will be guests Massimo Lopez and Tulio Solinge, as long Maria de FelipeThat she came back with last night You’ve got mail. On the table From what’s the weather like Sitting – in addition to the usual trekking company formed by Mago Forest, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Ale and Franz – also Astrologer Paulo FoxAnd the Aurita BertieWho will also talk about his book “Between red flags and sacred water lines”Lopez and Soliji, who will discuss further after the interview.