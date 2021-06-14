Celebrities called on the G7 to share vaccines with poor countries, and entertainment news

Nearly 30 celebrities, from singer Katy Perry to soccer player David Beckham, called on the G7 on Tuesday to share Covid-19 vaccines with poor countries ahead of a summit in Britain this weekend.

Entertainment and sports figures urged the seven countries – France, Italy, the UK, Canada, Japan, Germany and the US – to commit to at least 20% of their June-August supply, which amounts to 150 million doses.

The letter warns that “the world has spent a year and a half fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus is still spreading in many countries and producing new variants with the potential to bring us all back to square one.”

“This means more school closures, more disruptions to healthcare and greater economic fallout – threatening the futures of families and children everywhere,” he added.

Other signatories to the letter, including several UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, include Liam Neeson, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Whoopi Goldberg.

The letter was also signed by singers Billie Eilish and Angelique Kidjo, soccer star Sergio Ramos, Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso and tennis star Andy Murray.

Britain will host the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwest England, starting Friday.