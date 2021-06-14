A poll shows that Biden has boosted America’s image abroad

Democratic President Joe Biden has re-elected Donald Trump for the tarnished image of the United States abroad, but the image of American democracy has deteriorated, according to an opinion poll published Thursday.

On Thursday, as the US president embarked on a European tour (the Group of Seven, NATO, and the European Union) aimed at strengthening transatlantic relations, an investigation by the US think tank Pew showed that the United States is back in a positive light in some parts of the world.

According to the Pew Center, which surveyed Canada and 15 countries in Europe and Asia Pacific, 62% of respondents had a “positive image” of the United States in 2021, down from just 34% at the end of the year. ‘Year. The mandate of the Republican billionaire who supported the policy of isolationism.

Three-quarters of respondents (75%) believe Biden will make the “right choices in global affairs,” a jump from Donald Trump (17%) last year.

Additionally, 77 percent felt Biden was “qualified” for the presidency, compared to 16 percent for his predecessor.

The Democratic president, an advocate of pluralism, is particularly recognized for his commitment to the World Health Organization (89% approval) and the Paris Climate Agreement (85%).

Despite this, the majority of respondents believe that the United States prioritizes its own interests over the interests of its allies in foreign policy (67%).

That sentiment is in the majority even among Washington’s closest allies, since Pew asked this question in 2002, says the think tank.

According to the Pew Center, two-thirds (67%) of respondents consider the United States a “fairly reliable or very reliable partner.”

On the future of relations between Washington and its allies, 57% believe they will remain “as is” and 39% believe they will improve.

Finally, the image of American democracy deteriorated after Donald Trump’s term in office, then Republicans defied the election of Joe Biden and the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Most respondents (57%) think it has not been a good role model in recent years, compared to only 17% who see it as a role model for government.

And in nearly half of the countries surveyed, children under the age of 30 are more likely to believe that the United States has “never” been a good model for other countries.

The Pew survey was conducted between March and May on 16,254 people in 12-16 countries depending on the questions (Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan).