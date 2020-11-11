Black Widow will finally reveal the truth behind one of the MCU’s greatest mysteries

Avengers: Endgame It took the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to a place much darker than fans expected. Many fans assumed the disastrous events of Avengers: Infinity War In a way or another. While that was the case, it has cost several MCU champions their lives, including Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Of course, Marvel isn’t done with Natasha Romanoff yet.

Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” will reveal an untold story from the MCU

Kate Shortland’s action-thriller film isn’t the MCU’s first movie that jumps back in time. But she is the first to resurrect a major character that fans have actually seen die. although Black Widow It will shed some light on the early years of Natasha, as the bulk of the story falls between two popular Marvel films: Captain America: The Civil War And the Avengers: Infinity War.

As fans know, Natasha crossed the US government and violated the Sokovia Agreements. After the epic airport battle, she lets Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) escape. And in Black Widow, Reportedly the character will be on the run before finally teaming up with Cap and a few others, as shown in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Marvel movie will shed some light on Natasha’s mysterious past

Given how the new movie bridges the gap in the MCU, the movie is perhaps Johansson’s only opportunity to delve more deeply into Natasha. To that end, Black Widow He tries his best to answer any lingering questions fans have about the character. The movie is said to be returning to one of the major details in The Avengers. Johansson now confirms Black Widow It will contain another callback.

in a The AvengersClint Barton, aka Hook (Jeremy Renner), told her the Battle of New York reminded her of Budapest. Hook replies, “You and I remember Budapest very differently.” But fans never learned what really happened in that mission between these two original Avengers. Saw johansson Black Widow As an opportunity to finally confront it.

“We thought if we didn’t go back to Budapest and find out what really happened there, people would feel very unhappy. I wondered what happened there?” Johansson said in an upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow: The Official Book of the Movie (Through Screen rants). “Black Widow It is not related to what happened in Budapest, but it is a huge starting point for us to understand Natasha’s burden. “

MCU co-star Jeremy Renner appears to be confirming that he will, too

Given the context of the Budapest reference in The Avengers, His inclusion supposedly confirms that Renner’s Hawkeye will appear in Black Widow. Although Marvel has not officially announced this, Renner has already addressed reports of Johansson’s comments in Budapest on social media.

at recent days Instagram story, The actor shared a screenshot of the news but added in his own thoughts. “Hmmmm…. Loose lips sink Nut’s ships, “he wrote. Amid the rumors, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans may be a cameo Black Widow, Rayner’s comment indicates that it will also appear.