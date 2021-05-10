You are watching Girl from Nowhere Season 2 on Netflix

Girl from Nowhere Season 2 Netflix: Nanno is a mysterious and intelligent girl who moves from school to school, revealing the lies and pains of students and teachers every time.

This anthology series 2018 is about a girl named Nanno and created in the Thai language.

Nano has been taken to many different schools over the course of her life and has the power to uncover different stories of hypocrisy for every person she went through.

The fantasy puzzle was first released on August 8, 2018.

Based on 8 real news stories in which justice was not served, “karma” is back to rewrite the stories as a new strange girl in Girl from Nowhere in Season 2.

The countdown to back to school has begun and the girl will make sure from nowhere that the authors will never forget. “

The series is directed by several directors including Pairach Khumwan, Khomkrit Treewimol, Sittisiri Mongkolsiri, Paween Parijitpanya, Surawut Tungkarak, and Jatuphong Rungrueangdechaphat.

Girl from Nowhere was released on Netflix on May 7, 2021.

Watch the second season of Girl from Nowhere now

Chicha Amatayakul brings a mysterious and unique energy to the character of Nanno in this anthropomorphic series.

Netflix News TV series Movie Trustworthy

an Apple Male in appearance Technique Prime Video Disney + shows

Follow us The social networking site Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Follow us cable: NetflixAnd the Amazon Prime is freeAnd the Prime Video