Spain will host the 2028 European Men’s Handball Championship along with Portugal and Switzerland, a date that will take place between January 13-30 of that year. Royal Spanish Handball Federation (RFEBM).

The European Handball Federation (EHF) Congress, which is being held in Vienna, awarded the organization of the tournament to RFEBM, together with the Portuguese Handball Federation (FPA) and the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV), which were presented as Unique nomination.

union president, Francisco in Blasques, Celebrate the “historic moment”. “It is an honor to be able to organize a great event 32 years after the last event in Spain. It is a cause for joy, especially now that we are on the eve of another big event like the Women’s World Championship. It is an exciting project that the Royal Spanish Handball Federation will work on to continue this line of the growth “.

For his part, the head of the Egyptian Federation for Humanitarian Affairs said, Michael FedererHe confirmed that Spain, Portugal and Switzerland are “three strong partners” for Euro 2028.

For his part, the President of the Portuguese Handball Federation said, Miguel Larangiro , He was “proud” of the “trust” that the Humane Society Trust had placed in them. “The enthusiasm for this candidacy is clear and shows that we know how to host and organize this great event. We want to make history in 2028,” he said.

Finally, the President of the Swiss Handball Federation, Ulrich Rubelli, emphasized that with this appointment “new opportunities” are opened. “Swiss handball will become even more important on the sporting agenda, providing players, fans and sponsors with attractive long-term prospects,” he said.

It will be the emblem of Europe 2028 New heights of handball under the same anthem (“New heights of handball under one anthem”). Two sets of the preliminary round will be played in each of the three host countries: in Spain, the stadiums will be Madrid-Wizinc Center- and Valencia-Casal Spain-. After that, the main tour will take place in Madrid – WiZink Center – and Lisbon – Altis Arena -. Finally, the final weekend will be in Spain, with several options available in both Madrid and Barcelona: the new Santiago Bernabeu, Wanda Metropolitano or Palau Sant Jordi.