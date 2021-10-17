Bus sank in heavy rain, 5 killed (video)

Roads, buses and private cars were inundated with torrential rains in Kerala, India, on Saturday. NDTV said at least five people were killed.

The southern and central regions of Kerala have been inundated by rain. Landslides occurred in Kottayam and Idukki districts. Red alerts were issued in six counties and orange alerts were issued in six counties.

Meanwhile, the rain video went viral on social media. A video from Kottayam shows the road turning into a river in heavy rain. More than half a bus sank on a flooded road. Passengers trying to get out.

Another video shows several people being pushed into a private car on a flooded road.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in Thudboga when a car was swept away by floods. According to media reports, the bodies of a woman and a man were recovered from the car.

Heavy rain alert in # kerala. IMD issues red alert in 5 districts – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur. Orange alert in 7 districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Flood shots in the Kottayam countryside. pic.twitter.com/1b04Tkec2a – NDTV (ndtv) October 16, 2021