Buffer and mandatory no-vax quarantine: the new rules

Italy is shutting down itself for the Christmas holidays due to an increase in Covid-19 virus infections. minister Regards, Roberto Speranza I actually signed a new decree introducing more restrictive rules for those returning (or arriving) to Italy from abroad.

News (briefly) contained in the new travel decree

From December 16, 2021 to January 31, 2022, Green lane and fill PLF, but also display the negative result of the smear.

Essentially, the obligation to take a barrier on departure for all arrivals from countries where tourism can be traveled, including EU countries. to me Not vaccinated, In addition to the negative test, it is expected 5-day credit isolation, With the need for an additional buffer at the end of this period.

The measures envisaged have already been extended for arrivals from non-European countries and there is some news as well regarding the D-list countries.

Moreover, the validity of swabs for return to Italy from EU countries is reduced: the molecular test must be performed within 48 hours of arrival and not 72 hours, while the antigen test is within 24 hours, unlike the previous 48.

New travel rules for List C countries

They are part ofmenu c the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including the Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Reunion, Mayotte and excluding other areas outside the European continent), Germany, Greece , Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands (excluding territories outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories on the continent) African), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco.

According to Italian law, travel to/from List C countries Allowed without any reason (Subject to any restrictions on regional basis). However, in the case of residence or transit in List C countries within fourteen days prior to arrival in Italy, it is mandatory:

Fill out an online site form (also called digital passenger locator form – dPLF) and submit it to the carrier, at the time of boarding, and to any person responsible for making checks, which can be viewed on their mobile device or printed, in hard copy;

present to the carrier, at the time of boarding, and to any person responsible for conducting examinations, a Super Green Pass or other equivalent certificate certifying that he has been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days, or that he has been cured of Covid Concurrent termination of prescribed isolation;

Submit to the airline and any person responsible for carrying out the examinations, a certificate of submission, within 48 hours prior to entering the national territory, a PCR molecular swab with negative results or, alternatively, an antigen swab within 24 hours prior to landing.

because I am Not vaccinated, in addition to the negative test, a 5-day credit isolationi at the address indicated in the PLF and an additional buffer at the end of that period.

New Travel Rules for List D countries

There is not much news about Travel rules in the countries of the list d. What fundamentally changes are the states that are part of it and the lowering of the validity of the antigen test, which extends from 48 to 24 hours.

According to the new law, you will find in this list: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, Mann Channel Islands, British bases on the island of Cyprus), the Republic of Korea, the United States of America, Uruguay, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are special administrative regions.

Basically, as of December 16, it is no longer possible to travel for tourism in Jordan, Kosovo, Singapore and Ukraine, while they are added to the list of countries accessible for tourism (we remind you that these countries did not necessarily reopen their borders to international travelers and that is why we invite you to visit the website Ministry of Foreign Affairs safe travel) Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia and Peru.

The rules for returning to Italy from the D-list destinations are as follows:

Fill out the online localization form (also called a digital flyer locator (dPLF) form) and submit it, on your mobile device or in hard copy, to the carrier at the time of boarding, and to any person responsible for conducting the checks;

Submit to the carrier, upon boarding the aircraft, and to any person designated for examinations, Super green pass Issued upon completion of the vaccination course or an equivalent certificate issued by the competent health authorities after vaccination approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency).

Issued upon completion of the vaccination course or an equivalent certificate issued by the competent health authorities after vaccination approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency). Submit to the carrier, at the time of departure, and to any person responsible for carrying out the examinations, a certificate confirming the negative result of a molecular test with a swab, which was carried out within seventy-two hours before entry into Italy, or an antigen test performed within 24 hours before enter the country. The deadline for molecular testing has been reduced to forty-eight hours for UK entries.

In the absence of vaccination, it is mandatory upon return from List D countries Quarantine for five days.

New travel rules for E-list countries.

Travel rules remain unchanged for all countries not on the above lists that are part of List E. (excluding tourist trails). In short, according to the current law, it is not possible to travel for tourism to all other places in the world.

Moreover, the Ban on entry to our country For those coming from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Swatini.

As stated in the text of the decree, “Italian citizens who have registered residence in Italy before November 26, with minor children, spouse or part of a civil union“It can enter, but it must be quarantined for ten days and in any case have a negative result of a molecular smear taken in the 72 hours prior to admission.

Feedback from Brussels

Brussels’ reaction was immediate Asks for explanations about the entry.Additional TermsIt specifies that the imposition of stricter rules”It must be justified on the basis of the real situation“.

In particular, Vice-President of the European Commission, Vera JourovaAt the end of the EU General Affairs Council, he stated that when member states introduce additional conditions to the Green Corridor or make the conditions more stringent – as in the case of Italy and Portugal – the pressure must be justified on the basis of the real situation.

He also confirmed that the situation would be discussed in the European Council.Because these individual decisions by member states reduce people’s confidence that there are equal conditions everywhere in Europe“.