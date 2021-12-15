Netflix releases first images for season 2

New episodes of the superhero series will be streamed on Netflix starting February 1st.

Awaiting its debut on February 1, the second season of the highly acclaimed superhero drama Netflix Debt, adapted from Dennis Lee’s comic of the same name, appears in the first official photos. As inevitable, it’s been more than two years since we were last seen on TV that brought us back to Dion Warren. But do not panic: when we find him again, the same time will have passed and the boy will have the opportunity to hone his emerging powers.

Dion 2: The plot of the new season

So set two years after defeating Twisted Man, the second season of Debt He will see the character you played before Young greedy They have a better understanding of their superhero skills, thanks to the constant support of their mother Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and Tevin (the new addition to the cast Rome Flint), a BIONA coach who caught his mother’s attention. After making friends with Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner), a new student and another capable boy, a chain of disturbing events leads Dion to discover that danger still lurks. Navigating twists and turns and surprise visits, Dion and Nicole must once again have the upper hand, not only to save themselves but also the entire city of Atlanta.

produced by Michael B, also the face of Dion’s father, in the next few episodes the series will also include Opriana Davis (genius), Tracy Bonner (color magnolia) e Josh Ventura (P Valley) with the roles of Janelle, a dangerous and destructive 15-year-old whose mother brings her to BIONA in hopes of managing her “behavioural problems”; Simone, Janelle’s mother, is very worried about her daughter’s future; and David, the new deputy director of operations at BIONA, who hopes to revive relations with Susan (Ali Ahn).