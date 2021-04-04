Bridgerton is ready to bid farewell to the Duke of Hastings

Since its debut in December 2020 on Netflix, the TV series Bridgerton It was such a hit with the audience, that it immediately convinced the producers to continue with the second season. As we now know, each season is based on a novel written by Julia Quinn and each has one of the Bridgerton brothers as the hero. Duffy was the heroine of Season 1 and she had her dream in love with Simon Bassett O. Duke of Hastings. In the second still in production season, the protagonist will be Anthony, but at first it was believed that the story between the sister and the Duke could somehow continue. However, the official confirmation came that other day The Regé-Jean page will not be participating in the second season of the series.

Duke of Hastings was confirmed to be absent in Bridgerton’s second season

In addition to the compelling story and setting that characterized this historical TV series, it is certainly no mystery that many fans have appreciated the performance and skill of Simon Bassett’s actor, i.e. Reggie Jean Page. As previously mentioned, it was thought several weeks ago that the story between Daphne and the Duke of Hastings might continue into Season Two, despite the fact that the protagonist will be Anthony.

Unfortunately for the fans, however, the official confirmation arrived with heavy rain. Various official social pages BridgertonIn fact, they confirmed it in Season Two We have to say goodbye to the Duke of Hastings.

Fun and privilege! I am honored to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and amazing fans – the love is real and it will continue to grow https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx – Regejean page April 2, 2021

To confirm all this was the same Reggie Jean Page. Instead of confirming the presence of the actress Daphne Bridgerton, Or Denifor’s vibe. The latter, as reported in various official publications, will remain a devoted wife and sister, and during the second season, she will help her brother Anthony deal with what is going to happen. As for Simon Bassett’s story, we imagine there wouldn’t be much upheaval compared to the novels. In fact, the duke’s absence can be justified in various ways, for example with commercial obligations, etc. We’ll see what the producers and Shondaland come up with, and most importantly, we’ll see if the fans love the series equally now as they have to bid farewell to their beloved Duke.