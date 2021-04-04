Interior tips for storing tools

Anyone who loves to play music in its four walls should also ask themselves how to properly store your beloved instrument. Because pianos, guitars, and co require certain spatial conditions for a certain lifespan.

In addition to the numerous recordings, audiophiles often have one or another instrument in their collection at home. But with the magic of making music often comes the question of how to properly store an instrument. Usually, a site that’s chosen at random is not the best choice for piano, guitar & associates. Here you can read about the best places and how to properly store musical instruments at home.

Store the piano properly at home

The piano in the middle of the room fits with the artist’s vivid idea of ​​life, but it’s not necessarily the best place to store an instrument. Ideally, the popular keyboard instrument should be placed against the back of a wall, at a distance of about 15 cm. This not only ensures adequate air circulation, but also favors the sound of the device, which can also reveal its effect at the back. In addition, it should not be just any wall in the room: the space on the outer wall is less suitable for a piano. This is likely to be poorly insulated, which could in turn cause temperature fluctuations in the room and the appliance could become inconsistent or even wear out over time.

In general, indoor climate is a relevant issue when storing tools. In the case of the piano, a humidity of about 50% guarantees ideal conditions in the room. If the value is much lower, then it is recommended to face it with a humidifier. If the tool dries too much, there is a risk of wood cracks or buckling. For the same reason, the piano should never be placed near a radiator or near a window. Not only the heat generated but also direct sunlight damages the tool such as discoloration or peeling off the paint.

If you find the right place for your piano in the room, you will quickly find that it takes up a lot of space on the wall and thus important storage space is likely to be taken up. However, since shelves and cabinets usually have their place on the wall, a suitable solution is needed here: with the so-called superstructures, which the carpenter makes, for example, furniture is simply built around the tool. This way, no relevant storage is lost and the device is given a decent frame – depending on its value.

Even rooms with underfloor heating are a danger area for a piano, and a static and mobile temperature rise can dry out the instrument over time and cause serious damage. However, there are special pads for such a site that protect the piano from the heat.

Storage tools: guitars (and other paraphernalia)

Arguably the most popular instrument among audiophiles is the guitar. As an acoustic, bass, or electric guitar it is often more than just a hobby and would like to display prominently in your four walls. The same applies to other acoustic instruments such as the mandolin, banjo, or harp. As wooden products, such tools are not immune to excessive moisture. Humidity 40 to 50% and room temperature around 20-21 ° C are ideal. And just like a piano, the guitar should not be placed in direct sunlight or too close to a radiator. Possible consequences include dryness, stretching, discolouration, or a weakening of the voice due to asymmetric tendons.

For this reason, the guitar case is the most accurate form of storage, as it effectively protects the instrument from all external influences. The cabinet offers similar stable conditions in terms of temperature, humidity and light, but also in terms of dust and dirt as a potential storage location. There are models with built-in special hanging devices and they can be used to quickly hold a single instrument or multiple copies.

Often there is also a desire to always display the beloved tool when storing it. Not only does it fuel special joy, but also the guitar as a kind of statement to the guests. Store them demonstrates display of your special musical skills and instrument value. In addition, the guitar is safely stored and barely exposed to outside hazards.

With fully open storage, the risk of potential damage increases, but the machine is ready to be delivered much faster for an automatic musical performance. Classically, the guitar is then hung on the wall, and it’s also important that it not be a poorly insulated exterior wall. The instrument can be hung vertically as well as horizontally using special guitar mounts. The advantage here is that this is a very space-saving option for storage, which also gives the guitar more protection. If you have several models in your possession the look is especially good if you mount all of the guitars next to each other or in height as in a gallery.

If your samples are collector or collector’s items of a certain value, then it helps to feature them separately in terms of space. Perhaps these will fit into the wall recess – as in a museum – or you can create a counter-highlighting with a custom-made frame. Both types are subtly organized using floodlights. The storage more than does justice to the guitar’s value. At the same time, the device is optimally protected from dust, bumps and other dangers.

If you do not want to drill holes in the respective wall, cannot or cannot, storage in a tripod is recommended. The guitar can be placed anywhere in the room, so it is – literally – ready for an auto session at any time. A habitual grip on the tool can, of course, lead to a certain degree of wear and tear over time and damage can happen that quickly. However, with a rag, you can at least counter the room temperature a bit and protect the guitar accordingly.