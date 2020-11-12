Brexit news: Biden may be the “best thing” for Brexit because the European Union is “tough” for the US | United Kingdom | News

The Democratic president-elect emerged victoriously from the US election last week, prompting speculation about the kind of relationship he could have with the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Britain is fast approaching the deadline of Dec.31 by which it should have struck a trade deal with the European Union or completely exit the Union without it.

Current US President Donald Trump has been vocal in support of Brexit, calling the referendum result “a great thing” when it was decided in 2016. Mr Trump, who was not yet president at the time, said: “I just arrived in Scotland. The place goes wild during the vote. They have taken back their country, like we will return America.” “I think something amazing has happened. It’s an amazing vote. Very historic.”

The day after the 2016 election, Joe Biden – then Barack Obama’s vice president – was less enthusiastic. “I must say we looked for a different result. I imagine many of you here felt the same way,” he said in a speech in Dublin. Nevertheless, he added, “As old friends of the United Kingdom, the United States respects their decision.” READ: Joe Biden raises ‘fury’ while clashing with Boris Johnson on first EU exit call

Regarding Biden, Evans Pritchard suggested that the president-elect could prefer a closer relationship with the United Kingdom over the European Union when he comes to power. The analyst claimed that the European Union “will take a stronger tone against America” ​​and said that Biden will be “angry” with the end of the data privacy shield deal that restricts the free flow of data across the Atlantic. READ Poland election: Clash of ideals as voters pick head of condition “Biden will find, like other presidents before him, that when the time comes to pay, the UK is a reliable soulmate and the EU is not.”

Post-Brexit trade agreement talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union are set to continue next week as the two sides aim to reach a deal. A British government source told the BBC that the talks were in their “final stage”, although it was understood that there were still significant differences over issues such as workers’ rights and state aid. Even if a deal is agreed upon, UK MPs and EU Parliament officials will have to sign it before January 1, 2021.

