Who will win the Genius Dog Contest? Watch the start of the competition
If you are looking for a competition that doesn’t have to worry about whether the losers will give up or not, you can give it a try Genius Dog Competition.
Starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET and continuing through Monday, November 16, the contest, which is also a science experiment, will be broadcast live on The social networking site Facebook And the Youtube. Found by word of mouth and social media, six of the world’s smartest dogs will test their ability to learn the names of new things.
Some dogs, such as the Border Collie, have been known for scientific studies showing their ability to remember words. One member of this breed, Stalker who recently passed awayI’ve learned over 1,000 names.
The driving force behind this challenge is Claudia Vogaza, a dog behavior researcher who is part of the Family Dog Project at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest. And the shepherd is of course Purina.
Dr. Fogaza admits that the title of the contest and the promotion of the event as a way to find “the smartest dog in the world” is for fun. Learning the names of many, many things is an intriguing and puzzling talent. Scientists do not know how this relates to a Mumbai street dog’s ability to find food, stay safe and breed, or the way in which beloved Maltese can claim royal treatment from their owner.
Dr. Fogaza became interested in this ability after testing it Whiskey, Collie Border in Norway, Who has now learned over 100 game names without any special training. Whiskey will be part of the challenge and so will dogs from Spain, Brazil, Hungary, Florida and the Netherlands. They are all from Frontier Colleges although Dr. Fogaza says the other dynasties are capable of similar feats.
However, most dogs cannot achieve such feats even with intense training, she said, and her scientific interest is to study more dogs to try to understand the nature of this ability. Even in humans, she said, genius is not well understood, and its origins are controversial, but in animals, it is not recognized at all.
We don’t know the origins of this exceptional performance. “We think dogs are a very good model for studying this,” she said.
And why is it broadcast live? To search for new topics. The more dogs are studied, the better the science. “We are hoping to reach a wide audience because we think there may be other dogs like this,” said Dr. Fogaza, and hopes their owners want to study them as well.
So if your dog knows the difference, by name, between one series and another, you should definitely watch the contest. For the rest of us, who have had enough difficulty remembering where any series is when we need it, this may be a glimpse into another world. Be prepared, however, that would be science, not the Puppy Bowl.
Also, although they are smart, contestants will not be invited to give speeches of victory or abdication, or even knowing that what they think is a game is actually an experiment and a contest. They are dogs after all.