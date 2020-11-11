Who will win the Genius Dog Contest? Watch the start of the competition

The driving force behind this challenge is Claudia Vogaza, a dog behavior researcher who is part of the Family Dog Project at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest. And the shepherd is of course Purina.

Dr. Fogaza admits that the title of the contest and the promotion of the event as a way to find “the smartest dog in the world” is for fun. Learning the names of many, many things is an intriguing and puzzling talent. Scientists do not know how this relates to a Mumbai street dog’s ability to find food, stay safe and breed, or the way in which beloved Maltese can claim royal treatment from their owner.

Dr. Fogaza became interested in this ability after testing it Whiskey, Collie Border in Norway, Who has now learned over 100 game names without any special training. Whiskey will be part of the challenge and so will dogs from Spain, Brazil, Hungary, Florida and the Netherlands. They are all from Frontier Colleges although Dr. Fogaza says the other dynasties are capable of similar feats.

However, most dogs cannot achieve such feats even with intense training, she said, and her scientific interest is to study more dogs to try to understand the nature of this ability. Even in humans, she said, genius is not well understood, and its origins are controversial, but in animals, it is not recognized at all.

We don’t know the origins of this exceptional performance. “We think dogs are a very good model for studying this,” she said.