Brazil’s Supreme Court announced, Tuesday, that Judge Sergio Moro, who is behind the first conviction against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for corruption, is “biased”, a new judicial victory for the former leftist president.

Lula, 75, had already seen all of his technical convictions canceled by a judge on the same Supreme Court two weeks ago, becoming eligible again to face far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election.

This Tuesday’s decision, taken by the second chamber of the highest court in Brazil, by a three-to-two vote, is also a stinging defeat for “quick wash”, the largest anti-corruption investigation in the country’s history, including Judge Morrow. Soori.

His impartiality was called into question when he agreed at the end of 2018 to become Jair Bolsonaro’s Minister of Justice. He resigned in a crash last April, denouncing the president’s interference.

Then, the “Express Wash” investigation was discredited after the revelation of an exchange of letters by The Intercept Brasil, indicating collusion between prosecutors and Judge Morrow.

