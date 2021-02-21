Boeing 777 engine blast and wreckage in Denver

A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 crashed on Saturday in the suburbs of Denver when the plane was forced to return to the airport for an emergency landing after one of its engines failed.

The United Airlines plane took off from Denver at 8:45 PM to Honolulu. They were followed by 241 people, including ten crew members.

Shortly after takeoff, one of the engines caught fire.

