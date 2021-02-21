Osaka is ruled in Australia

The Japanese tennis player wins her fourth Grand Slam title by defeating American Jennifer Brady (6-4, 6-3)

Two years after winning her first Australian Open, Naomi Osaka He scored again in Australia’s Grand Slam record by defeating the American in the final Jennifer Brady In the ratio of 6-4 and 6-3.

Osaka He won his fourth title in Melbourne after winning the US Open (2018 and 2020) and the two titles in Australia (2019 and 2021), without losing any of the finals he was present at. And the Japanese tennis player imposed her dominance on the tournament only Garbini Muguruza put it Against ropes with “match balls” In the Round of 16.

Little reaction

Brady It looked like it would hold the final Osaka In the first set when he recovered 4-1 against him and equaled the score in four matches. With 4-4 and 30/40 against serving, the Japanese had the most dangerous position in the final. Osaka ran a forward cross to save the day. And at 5-4, this Brady He led the American tennis player 40/15 to draw 5-5, and the American tennis player stopped a foul with a backhand, a double foul, and two extra off-field fields, to fit the “break” and lose the serve in 41 minutes.

Brady has lost focus And mentally she collapsed in the second set, starting her 4-0 goal in just over 15 minutes. Full mountain. The American, 25 world and league champion in her country, managed to end the bloodshed by breaking it in the next match and another blank to get close 4-2. Still a lot of advantages Osaka Who saw his victory in an hour and 17 minutes.

Osaka She won her first major tournament in New York, at the age of 18, being anonymous and yet suffering from anger Serena Williams Who stopped the match ending, fought with the chair umpire, for a third warning that ends up losing the Japanese tennis player (6-2, 6-4). A year later, Osaka won its first victory in Australia, positioning itself first in the world.

Chip change

It may interest you

The pressure had an effect and its consequences stopped. The tennis player recalled the defeat in the Federation Cup a few days ago in the confrontation that Japan fought against Spain, which he witnessed Sarah Sorips He violated a surprise correction with a 6–0, 6-3 win. “That match made me interact. I realized that my position on the field had to change. I appreciated my personal situation according to defeats or victories.”

Osaka Now I feel “mental strength. Before experiencing ups and downs, I used to doubt myself a lot. But seeing everything that is happening in the world, the pandemic, made me see things in their right perspective,” the Japanese tennis player said that on Monday she would jump to second place in the world And ready to take back the still-maintained number 1, temporarily, by the Australian Ashley Barty.