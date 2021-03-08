Blended: The comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore is on Netflix

mixedAnd the Together for strength, Is a movie from 2014 available at Netflix.

Comedy authored Evan Minshell H Claire Serra, Headed Frank Coraci.

After a disastrous “blind date”, Lauren and Jim, her only parents, had clear ideas: They had never intended to see each other again. But without knowing it, they both plan to spend the same safari vacation with their children and find themselves forced to share the same suite at a luxurious African resort for an entire week.

Cast mixed

mixed Supporters see Adam Sandler H Drew Barrymore. The two actors play Jim and Lauren respectively. The film is the third collaboration of the “couple” who previously starred 50 Times the first kiss H Wedding singer.

In the movie team Joel McHale It is Mark, Lauren’s ex-husband Wendy Maclendon Covey (Bride’s friendsHye Jin, her best friend. Kevin Nylon H Jessica Lowe They are the couple consumed by the passion that the protagonists meet during the holiday, while … Terry Cruz (I am Mercenary 2 – Mercenary) He plays the “singing” resort owner. Shaquille O’Neal It is Doug, Jim’s collaborator Dan Patrick | It is Dick, the leader of both.

Frank Coraci, Had previously directed the Sandler-Barrymore duo in Wedding singer. The director also worked with Sandler V. Change your life with one click.

Adam Sandler, The protagonist of the comedy, is also a producer besides Mike Cherry H Jack Giraboto. the actor, (Here is his official profile) He recently completed shooting in Accelerates From Jeremiah is zaghar, Will present his voice in Chapter 4 of Hotel Transylvania. Sandler, Known for his comedic roles, wowed the press and the public last year with his performance in Diamond in the rough.

Drew Barrymore It is currently running The Drew Barrymore Show, A talk show hosting famous musicians, actors, actresses and directors. In the past, the actress participated in several films, including Something extraordinary And TV series Santa Clarita Diet.

mixed , Distributed through Warner Bros. ItalyAvailable on Netflix.