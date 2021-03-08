Eintracht Frankfurt: Must be a former Bayern Munich player

FromTobias Utz Close

The former Eintracht Frankfurt player has aspired to an impressive career away from the football field. At Bayern Munich, a managerial position likely awaits him.

Frankfurt / Munich – The Bayern Munich It appears he is planning a restructuring behind the scenes. According to media reports, part of it is supposed to be a file Former player From Eintracht Frankfurt is being.

Permin SchweiglerFrom SGE They tied their soccer shoes between 2009 and 2014 in the Munich team such as Chief Scout In the conversation. This was reported, among other things, by “kicker”.

Eintracht Frankfurt – Will he become a former SGE player, Bayern Munich’s pioneer scouts?

Schweigler He has been in service of record champions as scouts for several months. The 33-year-old Swiss is said to play a crucial role in one Transformation Munich, as “tz.de” mentioned* Thus he observed Omar Richards Increasingly in England and spoke internally about the commitment of the 23-year-old defender.

Pirmin Schwegler in 2014 when he signed autographs at SGE training grounds. (Archive image) © imago sports photo service / Imago Images

In addition to his participation in Frankfurt Schweigler played for Hannover 96, TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer 04 Leverkusen among others. He ended his career in Australia in the fall of 2020 Western Sydney.