Big flipkart sales for a billion days: iPhone 12 ordered from Flipkart, shocked after opening box, you watch video – flipkart user gets big sales for a billion days on soap instead of iphone 12 on delivery knows it all

Highlights: Everything can be ordered online

iPhone 12 order from e-commerce

I got a bar of soap instead of an iPhone 12

New Delhi: Big Billion Sale on Flipkart started on October 3rd. There are many offers in this sale. iPhones also get discounts. Flipkart is a reliable online shopping platform. But sometimes you hear incredible news. One user recently expressed his annoyance. Because it is a cell iPhone 12 was required. But I found a bar of soap in it, figuring out the details.



iPhone 12 replaced with a bar of soap

According to Gizmochaina, a user named Simranpal Singh had to deal with this type. Simranpal had ordered the iPhone 12 at the Big Billion Days Sale in Flipkart. But when he got the delivery, he found two bars of Nirma soap in the box instead of the iPhone 12. A page called GoAndroid also uploaded a YouTube video of it.



This work was done by the user

When Simranpal received the soap after opening the box, he was the first to refuse an OTP request to confirm delivery. Who has been notified by the company that the delivery of the order is pending.



Flipkart reaction

After several days and discussions with the delivery person, Flipkart admitted its mistake due to the open box delivery option. He also started refunding by canceling the order. A few days later, the refund arrived in the user’s account.

This is not always the case FYI. But that doesn’t mean it will never happen. Make sure to give instructions to stay safe. Select the option to open the delivery box before placing an order. Check before receiving the delivery.