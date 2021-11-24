Hundreds of Google employees oppose vaccination policy | Abroad

Hundreds of employees at Google, part of the Alphabet technology group, have opposed the company’s vaccination policy. Google asked its 150,000 employees to upload their vaccination status to an internal system before December 3, including those who did not intend to come to the office. This was stated in internal documents seen by the US news channel CNBC.











President Joe Biden is asking US companies with more than 100 employees to ensure that their employees have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested regularly by January 4. In response, Google requested the data of its employees. The tech company also said that all employees who work directly or indirectly on government projects, even if they work from home, should be vaccinated.

“Vaccines are essential to our ability to enable a safe return to the office for everyone and reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our communities,” Chris Rakow, Google’s head of security, wrote in an email sent in late October. , employees have been given until November 12 to request an exemption, for example people who do not take a vaccine for medical or religious reasons.

The statement was signed within Google by at least 600 employees. The management of the company is required to withdraw the vaccination policy and develop a new plan. Staff are also being called in to oppose the plan, including people who have already been vaccinated.