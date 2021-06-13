Biden violated royal protocol at G7 summit – News on UN Network

How. June 13. UNN. US President Joe Biden violated royal protocol at the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK. This was reported by the Daily Mail and Mirror UN.
Context
According to protocol, all guests must be present before the arrival of the Queen of Great Britain for any official event. However, Biden and his wife Jill arrived at the hall in Cornwall five minutes after Queen Elizabeth II arrived with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.
details
According to journalists, the Queen did not express her dissatisfaction with the postponement of the American president and was friendly with the guests.
Read also: Queen Elizabeth II on Trump’s visit: Look at my garden, it’s rotten
will remember
In June, Biden embarked on his first foreign tour as President of the United States. The American leader on June 10 Arrive To the English city of Carbis Bay, where he met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the following days, he participated in three sessions of the G7 Summit. On June 13, the president will arrive in Brussels for a summit of NATO member states. He will also be a guest at the EU Summit. on June 16 Biden is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.