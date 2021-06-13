Biden violated royal protocol at G7 summit – News on UN Network

How. June 13. UNN. US President Joe Biden violated royal protocol at the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK. This was reported by the Daily Mail and Mirror UN.

Context

According to protocol, all guests must be present before the arrival of the Queen of Great Britain for any official event. However, Biden and his wife Jill arrived at the hall in Cornwall five minutes after Queen Elizabeth II arrived with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

details

According to journalists, the Queen did not express her dissatisfaction with the postponement of the American president and was friendly with the guests.

