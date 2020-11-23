Bernstein names 21 Republican senators who have privately expressed their contempt for Trump US News

Veteran Watergate journalist Karl Bernstein has spoken out The name of the object The 21 Republican senators, he says, “have repeatedly expressed their extreme contempt [Donald] Trump and his fitness “for office.

As Trump continued to try to sabotage the presidential election results, he clearly lost to Joe Biden, Bernstein He said on Twitter There was no breach of confidentiality, any press undertaking [sic]”.

He said his information came from “colleagues, employees and lobbyists.” [and] White House aides. “

Then he called names.

They are: Rob Portman (Ohio), Lamar Alexander (Tennessee), Ben Sassy (Nebraska), Roy Blunt (Missouri), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), John Cornyn (Texas), John Thon (South Dakota) ), Mitt Romney (Utah), Mike Brown and Todd Young (Indiana), Tim Scott (South Carolina), Rick Scott and Marco Rubio (Florida), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Richard Burr (North Carolina), Pat Tommy (Pennsylvania)) , Martha Maxali (Arizona), Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts (Kansas) and Richard Shelby (Alabama).

The list included prominent Republican figures such as Thun, who have a flagellated majority; Rubio, Acting Chairman of the Intelligence Committee; Grassley, a former head of the Judicial Committee.

Some on Bernstein’s list, SassyAnd the CorninAmong them, Collins and Morkowski have publicly criticized Trump. Romney, Rubio, Morkowski, Tommy and Collins recognized Biden as the elected president.

Bernstein, 76, worked with Bob Woodward on the Washington Post coverage of the Watergate scandal, which led to Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

Woodward’s coverage of Trump spawned two bestsellers, Fear and Anger, which drew on anonymous sources fiercely critical of Trump – and in the latter case, the president’s recorded and deeply destructive ideas.

He talks to CNN “Many, if not most, of those I have been told,” Bernstein said Friday, “were happy to see Donald Trump defeated in this election as long as the Senate could be controlled by Republicans.”

This result now hinges on two rounds of run-off elections in Georgia, on January 5.

A spokesperson for Rick Scott Forbes said The list was “stupid and calls for no real reaction. Needless to say, Karl Bernstein has no idea what he’s talking about.”

But Bernstein wrote that “with a few exceptions,” the “cowardly public silence of senators has helped enable Trump’s most dangerous behavior – including undermining and tarnishing the reputation of the United States’ electoral system.”