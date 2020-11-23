Vanessa Hudgens shines with MLB superstar Cole Tucker 10 months after Austin Butler split

Instagram

The “Princess Switch” actress was spotted hugging and holding hands with a baseball player in Los Angeles after she mocked “Dating Night” in an Instagram post.

Vanessa Hudgens She found herself a new man, 10 months after breaking up with her old boyfriend Butler Austin. The actress was spotted on a date with an MLB star Cole Tucker In Los Angeles on Saturday night, November 21.

The 31-year-old, best known for portraying Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical and 24-year-old sports series, has never been shy about showing her love for each other. As seen in the pictures I got daily Mail, The “helplessThe young man wrapped her arms around her wonderful new boyfriend.

The couple seemed to cuddle up to keep their warm while they wait in the parking lot to get their car after a romantic dinner date at the Canyon Country Store. They were also seen cheering as they walked hand in hand.

For a walk, Vanessa wore a sexy black satin dress with a plunging neckline and a slit that went high up on her thigh. She wore it with a fuzzy gray ankle-length coat while also sporting a black beanie and a pair of black ankle boots.

Meanwhile, the professional baseball player and footballer of the Pittsburgh Pirates kept it casual in a red beanie, a navy blue hoodie, thin jeans and a pair of white Nike Killshots. Both wore a face mask, although they lowered it down to his chin during the interaction.

Earlier that night, Vanessa teased that she went on “date night” in an Instagram post. She shared a picture of her apparently smiling behind a pink rose she was holding to cover part of her face. The star appears to be sitting at a dining table while wearing a white blouse, jumping earrings, and some bracelets.

It is currently not known how long Vanessa and Cole have met each other, but their relationship comes 10 months after her split from Austin Butler. The former spouses called it quit early this year after dating for nearly nine years. Vanessa has also previously been in a long-term relationship with her ex-star in “High School Musical”. Zac Efron From 2005 to 2010.