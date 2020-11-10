Becomes Eta in the twelfth season of the 2020 US season

25 mins ago Dwayne Menzie

From National Hurricane Center:

All tropical alerts have been discontinued in the United States. However, tropical storm monitoring remains in effect in the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Maybec, Pinar del Rio and Isle of Youth.

The latest severity forecast now has ETA remained in Tropical Storm strength for the week.

Tropical Storm ETA has winds of 50 mph and is moving southwest at 14 mph. The central pressure is 995 millibars.

Here are the key messages about ETA:

ETA made its first landing as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua on Tuesday, November 3 around 4:00 PM ET. Last weekend, ETA became the 28th storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. ETA was never used before as a name for a tropical cyclone. The last named storm of the 2005 season – the only other year in which the Greek alphabet was used to name tropical systems – was Zeta.

With ETA being the fifth major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, here’s a look back at the year so far:

READ  Coronavirus stay news: Russia to start vaccine trials on 40,000 individuals Europe reporting 26,000 new instances a working day | Planet news

Although somewhat unusual, there were several tornadoes that made landfall during the month of November.

Stay with WeatherNation to get the latest updates on the tropics along with other weather headlines.

More Stories

Two killed in downing of a Russian military helicopter in Armenia | Armenia

8 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

Tropical Storm ETA: Florida braces for potential floods and hurricanes after ETA makes landfall in the Keys

16 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

The UK is banning travel from Denmark amid fears of a new strain of COVID-19

1 day ago Dwayne Menzie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The new Land Rover Discovery is still a buzz

2 mins ago Marsh Tyler

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ appears on ABC with Pat Sajak and Vanna White as co-hosts

12 mins ago Neville Carr

NASA President steps down before Joe Biden becomes president

13 mins ago Marsh Tyler

College Basketball Rankings: Gonzaga # 1 in the 2020-2021 Pre-Season Poll

14 mins ago Marsh Tyler

The Tetris Effect: The Connected Launch Trailer

16 mins ago Elena Rowse