Becomes Eta in the twelfth season of the 2020 US season

From National Hurricane Center:

Update: a tropical storm # ETA It made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key Florida at 11 pm EST. The maximum wind speed was 65 mph (100 km / h) with a minimum center pressure of 991 MB. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/FEQHejP1SF – National Hurricane Center (NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2020

All tropical alerts have been discontinued in the United States. However, tropical storm monitoring remains in effect in the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Maybec, Pinar del Rio and Isle of Youth.

ETA You'll continue to make commuting very difficult Monday mornings across much of South Florida. If you come across flooding, remember to turn around and don't drown.

The latest severity forecast now has ETA remained in Tropical Storm strength for the week.

Tropical Storm ETA has winds of 50 mph and is moving southwest at 14 mph. The central pressure is 995 millibars.

Here are the key messages about ETA:

ETA made its first landing as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua on Tuesday, November 3 around 4:00 PM ET. Last weekend, ETA became the 28th storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. ETA was never used before as a name for a tropical cyclone. The last named storm of the 2005 season – the only other year in which the Greek alphabet was used to name tropical systems – was Zeta.

With ETA being the fifth major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, here’s a look back at the year so far:

Although somewhat unusual, there were several tornadoes that made landfall during the month of November.

