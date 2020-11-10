US Election 2020: Biden Speaks As Trump and Supreme Court Threaten Obamacare – Live Updates | US News

Still on Covid for a minute, the Associated Press reports that coronavirus cases in California have reached their highest levels in months, a worrying fact. Governor Gavin Newsom He said it was “clearly realistic” and that prompted health officials in the San Francisco Bay Area to urge people traveling outside the area to quarantine for two weeks upon return.

Newsom said some of the increase could be related to Halloween celebrations While Barbara Ferrer, the Los Angeles County Department of Health, People who gathered over the weekend to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race urged a quarantine To avoid fueling the spread.

Los Angeles County is home to 10 million people, nearly a quarter of California’s population, and had 750 cases per day in September. Last week, four days saw the number of cases exceeded 2,000.

“Your recovery doesn’t last when you have thousands of new cases every day,” Ferrer said. And many of these instances stem from people who have taken an inappropriate frankness. It is not difficult to play by the rules, especially since it is these rules that save some people’s lives and allow our economy to improve. “

Newsom said the positivity rate increased from 2.5% to 3.7% in about three weeks, and 29% in hospital over 14 days and “this trend continues to rise.” Meanwhile, California is nearing two grim stops: 1 million cases and 18,000 deaths.

Now, health officials in 10 counties in the Bay Area and Berkeley City extended a recommendation last week by San Francisco recommending residents self-quarantine when they return home from out of state to try to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases.

In a joint statement, officials said people who insist on meeting together for the holidays should keep their outdoor visits no more than two hours, and include a maximum of three families.

“This increase in COVID-19 cases is not what we want to see in the fall and winter holiday season,” said Dr. Sarah Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer.

Cody said the increase was largely among people between the ages of 18 and 34 and could be due to people giving up on their guards about safety measures like wearing masks and staying socially distant.

Aside from unmasked family gatherings, upcoming holidays and the simultaneous flu season, Newsom added a new concern: People drop their guard over the positive news related to testing for coronavirus vaccines.

He said, “This vaccine will not be readily available for mass distribution … probably next year.” “I worry, honestly, that we might feel excessive … and people might return to their original form. That would be a huge mistake.”