Tip Chuan Chom 10 Thip Art Exhibition through “Arts in Hong Kong” campaign

Sunday May 23, 2021 6:00 a.m.

When places around the world are shut down due to the pandemic, online channels become a source of art and cultural learning that many people turn to. A step toward recovery asks Hong Kong to volunteer again to be the flagship of the major event safely. To bring art to help be a major driver to fully restore the world to its original state. By May, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched a “Hong Kong Arts” campaign to promote more than 10 artworks organized in a format that the public could view in person and via channels. My digital to provide an opportunity for interested people to enjoy the arts and experience the dynamism of Hong Kong, wherever they are in the world. You can preview Hong Kong’s arts atmosphere at https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/explore/arts.html.

After more than two years of absence due to the outbreak this month, Art Basel is officially opened for visits from May 21 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC). Confirmed more than 100 exhibitions from all over Asia, Europe and America. To attend. (Watching the exhibition being broadcast online for the first time via this is also the first time that Art Central is being held concurrently (Visitors can choose to purchase their artwork via online channels. Hear the discussions online at http://artcentralhongkong.com/ while … The French May event continues to create cultural entertainment.With more than 100 exhibitions on display from May 1 through June 30, this is in order to alleviate concerns about the safety of all exhibitors.Continue to adhere to health and safety practices, including wearing a mask. Expand round corridor area and cleaned regularly







Art has no boundaries and has long helped empower and inspire people. Because of Hong Kong’s strong artistic community, it is full of deep imagination and outstanding creativity. Therefore, Hong Kong is highly poised to host a mixed online and offline art exhibition for people all over the world, in addition to Art Basel to launch its creative digital channels such as “Art Basel Live: Hong Kong” along with the exhibition in the exhibition to reach people in the whole world. There are also other art galleries. To use a similar mix of show channels, the 2021 Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival introduces artwork and village way of life from Roman Catholic and Hakka backgrounds. (It can be viewed until July 16 at www.yimtintsaiartsfestival.hk/index.php?lang=th)

If you are still not satisfied, you can also choose to try a variety of Hong Kong Arts Festival through the PLUS program, whether it is a visit to the physical site. Or online (watch an interactive exhibit online and watch movies and documentaries online at https://www.hk.artsfestival.org/en/programmes/index-plus.html#All), the M + museum will open in the West Cultural Kowloon soon. This also provides online movie viewing services through https://www.westkowloon.hk/en/mplus/whats-on-51/m-screenings-online-cinema-disrupt as needed as well.