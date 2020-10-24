American Horry Story House organizes a three-day Halloween event

7 mins ago Neville Carr
American Horry Story House organizes a three-day Halloween event

American horror story Fans – this is for you. You will finally have the opportunity to visit the Murder House where parts of the first season of the show were filmed. Watch the trailer, if you dare:

With nine seasons of the show in the bag and the tenth on the way, spectators can re-familiarize themselves with the property for a Halloween weekend.

For obvious reasons, fans can’t actually go home – which is also known as Rosenheim House – but a virtual experience will be offered instead. This will be the first time the house has been opened to the public.

The event will run from Thursday 29 October to Sunday 1 November.

This Weekend Super Halloween Live Stream will be a scary event as the infamous house will see a large number of people and real-life experts visit.

The owners of the house, Dr. Ernst von Schwartz and his wife, Angela Ockenfold, will appear.

There will also be appearances from white witch Patty Negri, vampire expert Michael Pilanger, Halloween expert and historian Lisa Morton, and tarot expert Sasha Graham.

There will also be a session with real-life exorcist Bishop James Long.

Posted in9 months ago

If you want to take a look at the famous home itself, you’ll have to pay $ 25 (£ 19.16) for an e-ticket.

This will allow you to access the building 24 hours throughout the event.

There are 14 cameras set up around the house and every moment will be streamed live.

Virtual Access means you can take a look whenever you want to see the spooky events happening.

READ  Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross dies aged 72

And not just for fans American horror story And all the scary things, all too for a great cause.

A portion of the profits will go to Baby2Baby, a charity that provides essentials to underprivileged children between the ages of 0 and 12, across a number of disadvantaged areas in the United States.

You can see the full schedule of events on Murder house website.

More Stories

BD Wong, too much or too little will disappoint you

8 hours ago Neville Carr

The classic character returns to form Ghostface in first ‘Scream 5’ appearance

16 hours ago Neville Carr

Why Jennifer Lawrence Anderson Cooper ran into a Christmas party

1 day ago Neville Carr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

American Horry Story House organizes a three-day Halloween event

7 mins ago Neville Carr

Asteroid samples escaping from a NASA spacecraft jammed

9 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Ireland 50-17 Italy: The Six Nations 2020 – as it happened | sport

11 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Dynamax Adventures has an insanely high gloss ratio

13 mins ago Elena Rowse

Corona virus live news: The United Kingdom records 174 deaths; Colombia heads over 1 million cases | world News

20 mins ago Dwayne Menzie