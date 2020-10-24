American Horry Story House organizes a three-day Halloween event

American horror story Fans – this is for you. You will finally have the opportunity to visit the Murder House where parts of the first season of the show were filmed. Watch the trailer, if you dare:

With nine seasons of the show in the bag and the tenth on the way, spectators can re-familiarize themselves with the property for a Halloween weekend.

For obvious reasons, fans can’t actually go home – which is also known as Rosenheim House – but a virtual experience will be offered instead. This will be the first time the house has been opened to the public.

The event will run from Thursday 29 October to Sunday 1 November.

This Weekend Super Halloween Live Stream will be a scary event as the infamous house will see a large number of people and real-life experts visit.

The owners of the house, Dr. Ernst von Schwartz and his wife, Angela Ockenfold, will appear.

There will also be appearances from white witch Patty Negri, vampire expert Michael Pilanger, Halloween expert and historian Lisa Morton, and tarot expert Sasha Graham.

There will also be a session with real-life exorcist Bishop James Long.

If you want to take a look at the famous home itself, you’ll have to pay $ 25 (£ 19.16) for an e-ticket.

This will allow you to access the building 24 hours throughout the event.

There are 14 cameras set up around the house and every moment will be streamed live.

Virtual Access means you can take a look whenever you want to see the spooky events happening.

And not just for fans American horror story And all the scary things, all too for a great cause.

A portion of the profits will go to Baby2Baby, a charity that provides essentials to underprivileged children between the ages of 0 and 12, across a number of disadvantaged areas in the United States.