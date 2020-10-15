Bar & Brewery Marston Move 2,150 Deferred Jobs | Business

Marston’s – 2,150 jobs

October 15: Marston’s – a brewer who owns nearly 1,400 bars, restaurants, cocktail bars and hotels across the UK – says it will cut 2,150 jobs due to new Covid restrictions. The company has more than 14,000 employees.

It cools – 6000 jobs

September 22: Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre chains, says it will cut 6,000 jobs at its hotels and restaurants, nearly one in five of its workforce.

Pizza Express – 1,100 jobs

September 7: The restaurant chain confirms the closure of 73 restaurants as part of the bailout restructuring deal.

Costa Coffee – 1,650 jobs

September 3: The company, which Coca-Cola bought two years ago, will cut as many as 1,650 coffee shop jobs, more than one in 10 of its workforce. The Assistant Store Manager role will travel across all stores.

Pret a Manger – 2,890 jobs

August 27: The majority of the discounts are centered on sandwich chain store workers, but 90 roles will be lost in Support Center teams. The cuts include the loss of 1,000 jobs announced on July 6.

Marks and Spencer – 7,000 jobs

August 18: A retailer of food, clothing, and household items abolishes jobs in the Central Support Center, regional administration and stores.

M & Co – 400 jobs

August 5: M & Co, the Renfrewshire-based clothing retailer formerly known as Mackays, will close 47 of its 215 stores.

WH Smith – 1,500 jobs

August 5: The chain, which sells products ranging from sandwiches to stationery, will cut jobs mainly at UK railway stations and airports.

Dickson Carvon – 800 jobs

August 4: Dixons Carphone, an electronics retailer, cuts 800 managers from its stores as it continues to cut costs.

DW Sports – 1,700 jobs at risk

August 3: DW Sports falls into management, closing its retail site immediately and risking closing 150 gyms and stores.

Marks and Spencer – 950 jobs

July 20: The Main Street owner releases departmental functions in stores as well as head office roles related to property and warehouse operations.

Ted Baker – 500 Jobs

July 19: About 200 floors go to the London Fashion HQ and Ugly Brown Building, and the rest is in stores.

Azzurri – 1,200 jobs

July 17: Owner of pizza chains Ask Italian and Zizzi closes 75 restaurants and is delivering only Pod Business lunch

Burberry – 500 jobs worldwide

July 15: The total includes 150 head office jobs in the UK as luxury brands try to cut costs by 55 million pounds after sales slump during the pandemic.

Footwear – 4,000 jobs

July 9: Boots 4000 jobs cut – or 7% of its workforce – by closing 48 optometrists outlets and reducing staffing at its head office in Nottingham as well as some administrative and customer service roles in stores.

John Lewis – 1,300 jobs

July 9: John Lewis announces that he is planning to do so Eight closed permanently Of its 50 stores, including full stores in Birmingham and Watford, with a potential loss of 1,300 jobs.

Celtic Manor – 450 jobs

July 9: Presidents at the Celtic Group in Newport, which organized the 2010 Ryder Cup Golf and 2014 NATO Conference, say 450 of its 995 workers will lose their jobs.

Pret a Manger – 1,000 jobs

July 6: Pret a Manger is 30 branches closed permanently It could cut as many as 1,000 jobs after suffering “significant operational losses” as a result of the Covid-19 shutdown

Informal Eating Group – 1,900 jobs

July 2: Owner of Bella Italia, Café Rouge and Las Iguanas chains Management collapsed, With an immediate loss of 1,900 jobs. The company said that many bids were on the table for portions of the business but that buyers did not want to take possession of all of the existing locations and that 91 of its 250 outlets would remain permanently closed.

Arcadia – 500 jobs

July 1: Said Arcadia, the troubled fashion group Sir Philip Green – which owns Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Evans and Wallis – in July. 500 head office jobs Out of 2,500 he will go in the coming weeks.

SSP Collection – 5,000 jobs

July 1: Owner of Upper Crust and Caffè Ritazza Ax 5000 jobs, About half of its workforce, with cuts in its head office and across its UK operations after the pandemic has halted domestic and international travel.

Harrods – 700 jobs

July 1: Department Store Cut one out of every seven Of its 4,800 employees due to the “lingering effects” of the pandemic.

Harvey’s – 240 jobs

June 30th: Officials made 240 plus At the Harveys furniture chain, with over 1,300 jobs at risk if no buyer can be found.

TM Lewin – 600 jobs

June 30: Shirtmaker TM Lewin It closed all 66 outlets Permanently, with around 600 job losses.

Monsoon Accessorize – 545 jobs

June 11: Fashion Brands Bought out of management By their founder, Peter Simon, in June, in a deal under which it permanently closed 35 stores and lost 545 jobs.

Raspberry – 470 jobs

June 8: The luxury fashion and accessory brand was discontinued 25% of its global workforce It began consulting with 470 at-risk employees.

The Restaurant Group – 3000 jobs

June 3: The owner of restaurant chains such as Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s closes most Chiquito branches and all 11 Food & Fuel bars, with another 120 restaurants permanently closed. Total job losses It can reach 3000.

Clarks – 900 jobs

May 21: Clarks L. Cut 900 office jobs Around the world it is struggling with the growth of online shopping for shoes in addition to the epidemic.

Oasis and warehouses – 1,800 jobs

April 30th: Out-of-management fashion brands are bought out by restructuring Hilco in April, with All their stores It closed permanently and lost 1,800 jobs.

Cath Kidston – 900 jobs

April 21st: Over 900 jobs are instantly canceled at the old hash Cath Kidston After the company said it would permanently close all of its 60 UK stores.

Debenhams – 4,000 jobs

April 9: At least 4,000 Debenhams jobs will be lost in its head office and stores closed afterwards Collapse in management In April, for the second time in a year.

Laura Ashley – 2,700 jobs

March 17th: Laura Ashley Management collapsed, With 2,700 jobs lost, and he said rescue talks were thwarted by the pandemic.