Derby is expected to be closed in Class II in ten days

Derby could face stricter second-order coronavirus measures in the next seven to 10 days, according to the city’s director of public health.

But Dr. Robin Deois added that there was “uncertainty” about the timing, but he appeared to be convinced A stricter lockdown will come to town.

Under this “high” alert level, there is a Banning indoor mixing of homes, including bars and restaurants.

In Derbyshire, Ariwash, Chesterfield, and Northeast Derbyshire, they will transfer to Level 2 at 12.01am on Saturday October 17th.

The situation will be reviewed within four weeks.

This was announced by Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock in the House of Commons on Thursday.

The Derby is currently Level 1, which means a rule of six is ​​followed both indoors and out and bars close at 10pm.

“In Derby the number of positive cases is increasing, but we are still below the rates compared to other areas in the county,” said Dr. Dewes.

However, we cannot afford to be complacent and expect the increase in cases to continue. The virus is still circulating in Derby, and the constant flow of people who travel for work and education across local borders means there is always the possibility of transmission.

“We do not currently have a specific level at which we will move to Level 2. This decision is based on a number of factors including the rate of change, and we review our situation regularly.

“In my opinion, I expect that we will move to Level 2 within the next 7-10 days, but there is a level of uncertainty about this.

“What we do know is that the best way to limit the spread of the virus is to adhere to the rules and stay away from us, wear a face cover, wash our hands and stay home if we have symptoms.”

As of October 14, there were 2,290 cases in Derby – 44 more than the day before; In 895 Erewash cases, an increase of 36; Chesterfield, 866 cases, an increase of 38, and in Northeast Derbyshire, 1,080 cases, an increase of 37.

As of October 12, Derby had 141 cases per 100,000 population. Erewash 184 cases per 100,000, Chesterfield, 136 cases per 100,000 and 168 cases per 100,000.