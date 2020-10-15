Best Vacuum Deals on Prime Day: Save $ 200 on iRobot Roomba i6 Plus, $ 265 on Shark IQ, and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

We are in the extension of the house Amazon Prime Day 2020 and there are still a lot of great offers on cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners. We rounded up the best of the Amazon lineup, including some big discounts on Shark and iRobot products, and many more. If you look at your carpet right now and think, “It is could Be cleaner, “You’re right. Check out the best deals below.

IRobot The iRobot Roomba i6 Plus is usually $ 800 off the $ 200 off. The robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi, can be controlled through your phone, and works with Alexa. And thanks to the included CleanBase charging dock, the vacuum cleaner empties its garbage bin as well.

Amazon A Shark IQ robot vacuum usually costs $ 600, but on Prime Day 2020, Amazon reduced that to $ 335. That’s a $ 265 savings, which isn’t bad for a robotic vacuum cleaner that connects to Wi-Fi or your phone, plus it can empty its trash.

Amazon The Moosoo vacuum cleaner is worth a look if you’re looking for a lightweight wand on a budget. While we suggest considering the $ 110 Moosoo M X6 our valuable pick for cordless vacuums, this wired model definitely has an attractive discount on Prime Day.

Amazon This popular robot vacuum really has an affordable price. But for Prime Day, Amazon lowered the Coredy Robot Vacuum's price of $ 300 to $ 180. It is a basic model that cleans automatically and comes with a remote control.

Offers have ended

Check again to see if these offers return

Bissell The Bissell Iconpet cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to handle dirt, grime and pet hair, and it conveniently operates from a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights for cleaning in dark places. With a $ 350 price list, Iconpet is a steal at $ 186.

Amazon The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max is usually $ 300, and it actually has a modest price for a robot vacuum. For Prime Day, Amazon cut the entry cost by another $ 100. For $ 200, this tool automatically cleans carpets and hard floors and connects to Google Voice Assistant and phones via Wi-Fi.