Best Vacuum Deals on Prime Day: Save $ 200 on iRobot Roomba i6 Plus, $ 265 on Shark IQ, and more

2 days ago Marsh Tyler
Best Vacuum Deals on Prime Day: Save $ 200 on iRobot Roomba i6 Plus, $ 265 on Shark IQ, and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

We are in the extension of the house Amazon Prime Day 2020 and there are still a lot of great offers on cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners. We rounded up the best of the Amazon lineup, including some big discounts on Shark and iRobot products, and many more. If you look at your carpet right now and think, “It is could Be cleaner, “You’re right. Check out the best deals below.

IRobot

The iRobot Roomba i6 Plus is usually $ 800 off the $ 200 off. The robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi, can be controlled through your phone, and works with Alexa. And thanks to the included CleanBase charging dock, the vacuum cleaner empties its garbage bin as well.

Amazon

A Shark IQ robot vacuum usually costs $ 600, but on Prime Day 2020, Amazon reduced that to $ 335. That’s a $ 265 savings, which isn’t bad for a robotic vacuum cleaner that connects to Wi-Fi or your phone, plus it can empty its trash.

Amazon

The Moosoo vacuum cleaner is worth a look if you’re looking for a lightweight wand on a budget. While we suggest considering the $ 110 Moosoo M X6 our valuable pick for cordless vacuums, this wired model definitely has an attractive discount on Prime Day.

Amazon

This popular robot vacuum really has an affordable price. But for Prime Day, Amazon lowered the Coredy Robot Vacuum’s price of $ 300 to $ 180. It is a basic model that cleans automatically and comes with a remote control.

READ  Exclusive: AT&T plans mobile phones are ad-supported

Offers have ended

Check again to see if these offers return

Bissell

The Bissell Iconpet cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to handle dirt, grime and pet hair, and it conveniently operates from a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights for cleaning in dark places. With a $ 350 price list, Iconpet is a steal at $ 186.

Amazon

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max is usually $ 300, and it actually has a modest price for a robot vacuum. For Prime Day, Amazon cut the entry cost by another $ 100. For $ 200, this tool automatically cleans carpets and hard floors and connects to Google Voice Assistant and phones via Wi-Fi.

Amazon

This is a good deal on a cordless vacuum cleaner. Onson cordless vacuum cleaner delivers powerful performance at a low price. And this discount on Prime Day of $ 42 makes this offer a little sweeter at $ 168.

Also see
  • Prime Day 2020 deals available today: $ 25 Blink Mini, $ 28 Roku 4K, $ 300 Toshiba 55 Inch TV, and more
  • Walmart’s Prime Day Edition has arrived: The $ 98 Roku TV and $ 49 Instant Pot tops the best deals
  • Best Prime Day 2020 Alexa Deals: Show 5, Echo Auto, and Echo Dot for Kids will see big discounts
  • Best Prime Day 2020 TVs Now Available: Get a 32-inch Fire TV for $ 120, Save $ 200 on a TCL 50-Inch Roku TV
  • Best Headphone Deals Early 2020 Prime Day: AirPods Pro Returns $ 199, Jabra Elite 45h $ 80, Sony WF-1000XM3 $ 178 & More
  • You can get hold of Prime Day 2020 phone deals: Motorola Razr 5G for $ 1,200, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $ 600, TCL 10L for $ 210
  • Prime Prime 2020 laptop deals: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex for $ 1200, Asus ZenBook 14 for $ 830, Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 for $ 900 and more
  • Prime Day 2020 Apple’s Best Deals Yet: Save $ 30 on the latest iPad now, but better sales could come
  • Prime Day’s best streaming deals: Roku devices already dropped to $ 22, and Fire TV Cube down to $ 80 on Tuesday
  • See all Prime Day 2020 deals
READ  Intel's 7nm CPUs are delayed, would not get there till at least 2022

More Stories

Expanding London’s congestion charge zone to include Clapham and Catford, Transport Association London says London

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

(FSLY) – Analysts quickly have more questions than answers amid the third-quarter warning

14 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Alicia Beverly describes a priest who pisses on her

22 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chase Claypool’s fantasy soccer game about start / sit down: What to do with the Steelers WR in Week 6

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

Expanding London’s congestion charge zone to include Clapham and Catford, Transport Association London says London

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

The Boston News Anchor claims she was fired after appearing in Adam Sandler’s film Hubie Halloween

6 hours ago Neville Carr

Popeye would agree: Spinach could hold a key to renewable fuel cell catalysts

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Koeman was impressed by Osman Dembele’s coaching in Barcelona

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler