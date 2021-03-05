Credit Agricole Italia towards a maximum of € 500 million green covered bonds

Adnkronos

“Planet Angie Ambassador”, 10 athletes have united to lose weight on the planet

From skater Christoph Innerhofer to Alicia Zicini, World Freestyle Champion. From captain of the national basketball team Gigi Datomy to Ariana Talamona, Paralympic swimmer. The athletes who make up the Engy Planet Ambassadors team express INEGY’s position as “We Are More, We Are Least” through a collective commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. “Sports heroes who live and train their talents to respect and defend our planet – says Laura Massey, Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations at Engie Italy – The Ingie Planet ambassadors are true spokespersons for concrete commitment options to confront climate change.” Some athletes live and exercise their discipline in the city, others in nature. Either way, they are an active part of the desire to protect and preserve the relationship of human respect towards the planet. Massey concludes that it is essential to protect nature, cities must and can incorporate elements that make them more livable, more sustainable and smarter. Through their lifestyle, athletes highlight that environmental sustainability is a central theme in their daily lives and act as an immediate tool to engage and educate the social community that finds a point of reference in them. An increasingly open audience, who value challenge and commitment, and want to participate not only through a passion for sport, but also through a call to action in the environmental field. Planet Inge Italia ambassadors are: Francesca Bagnoli, kite surfing, Gigi Datum, captain of the national basketball team, Ivana Di Martino, Ultramarathon runner and coach, Christophe Enerhoefer, skier, Federica Mingola, climber, Marco Orsi, swimming champion, Francesco Bobby, Mountain trail runner, Ariana Talamona, Paralympic swimmer, Martina Valmaso, Freerider and Alicia Zicini, world champion in free diving. Athletes will support Engie on a year-round track by participating in events and initiatives dedicated to commitment, challenge and fun. The project can be followed up on Engie Italia, Instagram and Tik Tok athletes’ channels.